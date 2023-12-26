Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Drama Works Theatre Company To Open 2024 Season With THE BALTIMORE WALTZ

The show is directed by Patrick Barry and features actors Eric Michaelian, Sarah Paprocki and Paul Donovan-Lietz.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

Drama Works Theatre Company, a resident theatre company in Old Saybrook, CT will open its 2024 season of plays with Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz. The show is directed by Patrick Barry and features actors Eric Michaelian, Sarah Paprocki and Paul Donovan-Lietz. Performances will take place January 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th at 7:30 PM and January 21st and 28th at 3:00 PM.

The Baltimore Waltz centers around the relationship between siblings, Carl and Anna. When Anna, an unmarried school teacher, is diagnosed with ATD (Acquired Toilet Disease), a fatal new malady, she and her brother travel to Europe. While Anna drowns herself in the sensuality of food and sex, Carl becomes involved in a wild "Third Mannish" espionage scheme to find a cure for his sister. When their European trip becomes increasingly odd, Anna realizes something is not quite right. The play is personal for Vogel, who wrote the script in response to losing her brother to AIDS.

The theatre's selections for the 2024 season will include The God of Hell by Sam Shepard, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball, Mac Beth adapted by Erica Schmidt from William Shakespeare's Macbeth, Two Rooms by Lee Blessing, and Venus in Fur by David Ives. Local actors are encouraged to check online for audition information throughout the year.

Drama Works Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, resident performing arts company dedicated to the production of thought provoking, inspiring and relevant theatre. The theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook, CT. Tickets for The Baltimore Waltz are available online through Click Here.


