Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Take the Stage at Legacy Theatre in Branford

The renowned Disney musical, Beauty and the Beast, is set to take the Legacy Theatre stage in Branford August 10-27. The stage musical is based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature and tells the classic story of Belle and a young prince trapped under a spell. Featuring a live orchestra and show-stopping songs such as "Be Our Guest" and "Gaston," Beauty and the Beast is a theatrical tour de force of musical entertainment that's perfect for the whole family! Legacy invites audiences to experience the "tale as old as time" Thursdays through Sundays, with performances Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. An additional performance has been added on Thursday, August 17 at 2pm due to popular demand.

Legacy's production is set to star Melanie Martyn (Hamlet, Barefoot in the Park) and Dan Frye (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, A Christmas Carol) as the titular characters, both of whom are alums of the Legacy stage. Branford actor and Legacy newcomer Scott A. Towers joins the pair in the role of Gaston. The rest of the talented company features performers from across CT and beyond, including Nia Alsop (Madame de la Grande Bouche), David Bell (Maurice), Kiersten Bjork (Enchantress, Madame D'Arque), Nate Bloom (Swing), Niko Charney (Lumiere), Patrick Clifford (Chip), Joshua Heggie (Ensemble), Susan Kulp (Mrs. Potts), Jillian Millette (Swing), Robert Peterpaul (LeFou), Bella Pacheco Rarick (Babette), and Josiah Rowe (Cogsworth).

Beauty and the Beast is directed by Legacy's Co-Founder and Artistic Director, Keely Baisden Knudsen. "This production is a very exciting milestone for Legacy Theatre," said Knudsen. "We are expanding our cast size and engaging a small orchestra with larger-than-life costumes and talent that bursts off the stage for this timeless tale! Laced with recognizable tunes that are engaging for all ages, this production is sure to be a treasured family memory and special experience at the Legacy, and we are thrilled to offer this exciting production to our growing audiences!"

Cathyann Roding serves as music director for the production, with Paola Pacheco Rarick rounding out the team as choreographer. The creative team includes Jamie Burnett (scenic and lighting designer), Jimmy Johansmeyer (costume designer), Adam Jackson (sound designer), Chelsea Dacey (props coordinator), Sarah Pero (stage manager), and Nick Fetherston (assistant stage manager).

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm. Please note that several performances of Beauty and the Beast have already sold out, but you may call the Box Office to be placed on a waiting list for those performance dates. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road.

The press performance of Beauty and the Beast is Friday, August 11th at 8pm. If you are unable to attend the press performance, members of the press may request tickets for performances on Saturday, August 12, or Sunday, August 13. For press ticket requests, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.