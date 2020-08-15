Darlene Zoller Celebrates 150th Consecutive Day Of 'Better When I'm Dancing' On Facebook Live

She does not plan on stopping her dance/workout classes anytime soon.

Darlene Zoller is the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT. When the stay at home order began, and the theatre had to shutdown for the foreseeable future, Darlene started doing live classes on Facebook. She just celebrated 150 consecutive days of dance/workout classes, and she does not plan on stopping anytime soon!

Every day at 12pm eastern, you can find Darlene dancing in her driveway with friends, family, or members of the community as her special guests. She has received wonderfully supportive feedback over the past 150 days, and has a growing number of loyal facebook live watchers. Want to join in on the fun? Dance live on her page here: https://www.facebook.com/darlene.zoller

At Playhouse on Park, Darlene has directed and choreographed CABARET, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World) SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its 18th year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for 2014's production of I'D RATHER BE DANCING. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event exclusive to the Playhouse. Darlene is an adjunct professor at the University of Hartford's Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE and SMILE.

