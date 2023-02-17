Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DANCING DREAM: THE TRIBUTE TO ABBA to Play Little Theatre of Manchester in April

Established in 2009 The New York City-based touring tribute act is transporting nostalgic audiences back to the happy and groovy times of the 70s.

Feb. 17, 2023  

DANCING DREAM: THE TRIBUTE TO ABBA will play the Little Theatre of Manchester on Friday April 21 at 7:00 PM.

DANCING DREAM: The Tribute to ABBA, the greatest pop supergroup from Sweden, electrifies audiences of all ages with the best hits "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen", "Take a Chance", "Fernando", and many more. Established in 2009 The New York City based touring tribute act is transporting nostalgic audiences back to the happy and groovy times of the 70s.

What can you expect at a DANCING DREAM tribute to ABBA show? A team of seasoned musicians and talented lead singers will take you on a nostalgic trip back to the glitz and glamour of the 70s with their beautiful harmonies, elaborate costumes and exciting choreography.

This ABBA Tribute Band's fan base is ever-growing all over the country! Don't miss this opportunity to slip on your platforms and sing along to your favorite ABBA songs performed by DANCING DREAM.

As seen on The Colbert Report with Stephen Colbert!

Cabaret Seating: $42

General Section:
Center Section: $35
Left or Right Sections: $25

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

For tickets visit or call 860-647-9824




