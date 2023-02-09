Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents ROE By Lisa Loomer, Running March 2- 11, 2023

The groundbreaking 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade legalized abortion and set the  stage for decades of fierce debate.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Connecticut Repertory Theatre ("CRT"), the professional producing arm of the University of Connecticut Department of Dramatic Arts, continues its 2022-2023 season with ROE by Lisa Loomer. ROE previews March 2 and runs March 3 - 11, 2023 at the Nafe Katter Theatre.

The groundbreaking 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade legalized abortion and set the stage for decades of fierce debate. 50 years later, ROE explores the personal journeys of attorney Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe"), the women behind the case. Humorous, poignant, and sometimes shocking, ROE explores their divergent paths, reflecting our national polarization and illuminating the heart and passion each side has for its cause. Featuring Equity guests Lori Vega and Andrew Rein. Taneisha Duggan directs.

ROE was originally commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's American Revolutions program and received the Jane Chambers Playwriting Award and PEN Award. Loomer's other stage works include Café Vida, Distracted, Living Out and The Waiting Room. She has written extensively for film and television, including Looking for Angels and Girl, Interrupted. She is the recipient of multiple writing awards, including the American Theatre Critics Award (twice), the Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays Award, the Lurie Foundation Award, the Edgerton Foundation New American Plays Award, the Imagen Foundation Award, the Jane Chambers Playwriting Award (twice) and the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, among others.

CRT Artistic Director Megan Rivas programmed ROE into the CRT season after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization opinion was released in June 2022. "The theatre can be a safer space for dangerous topics, and a laboratory for new ways to be a community. With this production of ROE Connecticut Repertory Theatre strives towards both those goals." Rivas continues," as ROE makes evident, and as our production's director Taneisha Duggan affirms, the voices, needs, and lived experiences of Black women and other women of color have not been heard fully - or, often, at all - in these vitally important civic debates."

"The issue of reproductive freedom, and the Supreme Court's recent decision to withhold those rights granted by Roe v. Wade, challenges us to embody the best qualities of our democratic society - to acknowledge the wide spectrum of ethical positions our citizens take, and to listen, engage, and develop plans that support a healthy community moving forward," says Rivas. To that end, CRT is hosting a series of talkbacks throughout the run of the show with community partners. For special events details, go to crt.uconn.edu.

ROE co-sponsors are UConn Human Rights Institute and UConn's Women's Center. Join the ROE company as we celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, 2022.




WCSU Presents Rodgers and Hammersteins ALLEGRO This Month Photo
WCSU Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's ALLEGRO This Month
DANBURY, Connecticut - Western Connecticut State University's Department of Theatre Arts presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's original musical 'Allegro,' an early creation from these Broadway legends that first premiered in 1947.
Palante Theatre Company Debuts at Seven Angels Theatre With World Premiere of CALLING PUER Photo
Pa'lante Theatre Company Debuts at Seven Angels Theatre With World Premiere of CALLING PUERTO RICO
Pa'lante Theater Company (PTC), Connecticut's first and only Afro-Latine Black Box theater company, announced its arrival on the Nutmeg State's theatre scene with the world premiere of New York playwright Juan Ramirez Jr.'s Calling Puerto Rico: For the Island and to Hope.
FREUDS LAST SESSION Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford This Month Photo
FREUD'S LAST SESSION Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford This Month
TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Mark St. Germain's thought-provoking drama, Freud's Last Session, directed by Francis A Daley. The play features Mr. Daley as Dr. Sigmund Freud with Chris Luongo as iconic author C.S. Lewis.
Last Chance To Register For Playhouse Theatre Academys SCENE STUDY Class For Teens Photo
Last Chance To Register For Playhouse Theatre Academy's SCENE STUDY Class For Teens
Playhouse Theatre Academy's SCENE STUDY class (for ages 13-17) begins on February 9th at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, CT.

