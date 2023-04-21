Connecticut Lyric Opera Brings Mozart's DON GIOVANNI To New Britain, Hartford, New London & Middletown

Mozart's Don Giovanni, considered to be one of the greatest operatic works in the classical repertoire, will receive a gripping production by Connecticut Lyric Opera (CLO) in partnership with the Connecticut Virtuosi Orchestra. Under the music direction of Maestro Adrian Sylveen and stage direction of Giorgio Lalov, this lusty Don Juan story will tour the state with performances at three locations in central and southeast Connecticut. Don Giovanni will be a professional production featuring singers who have been seen at The Met, European opera houses, and beyond. The performance schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 5 at 7:30pm - Trinity-On-Main Arts Center, 69 Main Street, New Britain (suggested donation $25-$35)

Sunday, May 7 at 7:30pm - The Bushnell's Belding Theater, 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford ($43-$92)

Friday, May 12 at 7:30pm - The Garde Arts Center, 325 State Street, New London ($29-$45)

Sunday, June 4 at 4pm - Santo Fragilio Performing Arts Center at Middletown High School, 200 LaRosa Lane, Middletown ($35-$40)

Tickets for all performances can be purchased by visiting CTLyricOpera.org or TheVirtuosi.org, as well as the various venue websites.

Connecticut Lyric Opera and Connecticut Virtuosi present Mozart's epic opera of seduction and savagery! Don Giovanni is a charming libertine with a scandalous reputation to match. His already-lengthy list of conquests is getting longer, until he tries to force himself on an unsuspecting Donna Anna. Will the legendary Don Juan repent or will he blaze a path to his own destruction in a single day? Don Giovanni features Mozart's stunning lyricism, genius recitative, and unforgettable arias, all accompanied by the most opera-seasoned orchestra of the state, the accomplished Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra. In addition to artists who have performed at The Met and other major opera centers, the audience will be introduced to exciting discoveries from the Virtuosi's Greve Opera Academy program in Italy.

The cast features Robert Garner as Don Giovanni, Nathan Resika as Leporello, Errin Duane Brooks as Don Ottavio, Jurate Svedaite as Donna Anna, Rebecca Almeida as Donna Elvira, Steven Fredericks as Commendatore, Jeremy Griffin as Masetto, and Stephanie Foster as Zerlina. The production will be under the music direction of Maestro Adrian Sylveen, stage direction by Giorgio Lalov of Teatro Lirico d'Europa, and Dara Blackstone acts as chorus master.

The opera will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. Don Giovanni is sponsored by American Savings Foundation, the Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Office of the Arts, CT Humanities, Greater Hartford Arts Council, Tomz Corporation, Community Foundation of New Britain, Polish American Foundation of Connecticut, Farmington Bank Community Foundation, Trinity-on-Main, Carpineto Grandi Vini de Toscano, New Britain Herald, Bodenwein & Loomis Palmer Funds - Bank of America, Hoffman Fund, Moore Foundation, Parker Fund, and Sloper Fund.