Classical Guitarist Tali Roth Comes to Milford

On Sunday, November 10th, classical guitar virtuoso, Tali Roth will give a master class at 2pm followed by a performance at 8pm at the MAC (Milford Arts Council), 40 Railroad Avenue South in downtown Milford, CT. At 2pm, guitarists will have an opportunity to bring practiced pieces from their repertoire to perform on stage before the master teacher. Auditors and waiting performers watch the student transform and improve their playing in real time as they adapt to adjustments and suggestions from Roth. Master class fee is $50.00. Guitarists and observers are welcome to watch and enjoy the masterclass as different performers take the stage. The class will feature music by Astor Piazzolla, Fernando Sor and Isaac Albèniz.

At 8pm, the doors will open to patrons for a solo performance by Tali Roth for $20 per ticket. In between, guitar students and patrons are encouraged to take advantage of a dinner special with Stonebridge Restaurant for a Prix Fixe menu with eight menu choices for just $17.95

Israeli American guitarist, Tali Roth, has been hailed by Classical Guitar magazine as "an extraordinary solo and chamber musician" and by The NY Times as "a marvelous classical Guitarist." She heads the guitar program on the faculty of the Juilliard School's Pre College Division, and she is an adjunct professor at NYU. Tali has presented master classes throughout the United States Japan and Latin America and has taught at The Aspen Music Festival.

Since her Carnegie Hall debut with the Juilliard Orchestra, Tali has performed as a soloist throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America, and her native Israel, appearing in such venues as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall (with violinist Midori), the Caramoor Center, the Aspen Music Festival, the Tel Aviv Henry Crown Hall, and more.

In addition to her solo recitals, Ms. Roth has performed in a variety of settings - as an ensemble player with tali roth trio, on live television and radio in the U.S. and abroad, on stage New York's Off-Broadway musical production of Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott's The Odyssey, by invitation for the U.N. in Washington, and for dignitaries such as former Prime Minister Shimon Peres, Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and General Colin Powell.

Among her prizes and awards are Top Prize in all categories at the Twenty-Third Masterplayers Music and Conductors Competition in Switzerland, First Prize in the Israeli National Guitarist Competition, and the New York Artist International Competition Award.

This event is sponsored by The Milford Bank and Hampton Inn of Milford.

Tickets $20 | Master Class $50





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You