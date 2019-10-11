Cheryl Wiesenfeld To Present Royal Family Productions' WOMEN ON FIRE: STORIES FROM THE FRONTLINES 

Royal Family Productions' acclaimed star-studded production of the powerful WOMEN ON FIRE: Stories from the Frontlines, will be presented as a special One Night Only Benefit Performance at The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University (200 Barlow Road, Fairfield, CT, 06824).

First presented by Royal Family Productions, WOMEN ON FIRE: Stories from the Frontlines is written and directed by Chris Henry. Now Cheryl Wiesenfeld is bringing this explosive piece of theatre to the Quick Center as part of her Global Theatre Performance Series. This evening is a special benefit performance for the Quick Center. Tickets are $20-$100. For more information and to purchase tickets to this special benefit, please visit the Quick Center website at: http://quickcenter.fairfield.edu.

Based on true stories as collected by Henry, she explores the "State of the United States" from different cultural, socio-economic, and diverse perspectives. The all-female cast will be complemented with a modern dance element choreographed by Lorna Ventura with original music by Lars Jacobsen.

"One night, I was watching the news. For what seems like the millionth time since November 2016, I was so angry, and I screamed, "I'm going to go to the White House and set myself on fire!" Instead, Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines was born. The piece is just a start. A small pebble in a giant ocean of stories." - Writer/ Director, Women on Fire, Chris Henry

The amazing cast features stars of stage and screen including Yassmin Alers (On Your Feet, Chain Link, The Capeman, Rent), Gina Naomi Baez ("She's Gotta Have It Too," Triple Threat, Hunchback of Notre Dame, "Orange is the New Black"), Kathleen Chalfant ("House of Cards," "Law & Order," "The Affair," Angels in America, Wit), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave, Some Kind of Wonderful, When We Rise, Next Fall), Steffanie Leigh (War Paint, Mary Poppins), Gargi Mukherjee (The Namesake, Karma Calling), Portia (The Rose Tattoo, The Ride Down Mt. Morgan) Alysia Reiner ("Orange is the New Black," "Better Things," "How to Get Away with Murder," Egg, "The Deuce"), Laila Robins ("Murder in the First," "Deception," Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Heartbreak House, Frozen), Constance Shulman ("Orange is the New Black," "Doug," The Broken Ones, The Rose Tattoo), and Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon) with a dance ensemble of Maïa Eugene, Kirsten Foster, Camri Hewie, and Emily Ulrich.

The creative team for this production includes Chris Henry (playwright/director), Lorna Ventura (choreography), Cheyenne Sykes (set, lighting, and costume design), Lars Jacobsen (original music), Chet Miller (sound design), and Perry Street Theatricals (general management).

One Night Only Benefit Performance WOMEN ON FIRE: Stories from the Frontlines. Written, curated, and directed by Chris Henry and choreographed by Lorna Ventura. Monday November 4, 2019 at 7PM, The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts is located at 200 Barlow Road, Fairfield, CT, 06824. Performance Only tickets are $20; VIP Pass with post show reception $100. And can be purchased by visiting http://quickcenter.fairfield.edu





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You