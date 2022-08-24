Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Charter Oak Cultural Center To Dedicate Memorial To People Of Color Killed By Police Violence On September 12

Artist George Gould commissioned to create mural by Charter Oak Cultural Center.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  
Charter Oak Cultural Center To Dedicate Memorial To People Of Color Killed By Police Violence On September 12

In remembrance of the thousands of people of color wrongfully killed by the police in our country, Charter Oak Cultural Center commissioned a free-standing, double-sided memorial by painter, George Gould. A dedication of the memorial, featuring remarks by Mr. Gould, Charter Oak Executive Director Rabbi Donna Berman and Community Partners in Action Prison Arts Program Manager Jeffrey Greene, will be held on Monday, September 12 at 6:00 on the front lawn of the Charter Oak Cultural Center located at 21 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT. The event is free and open to all.

Rabbi Berman states, "Mr. Gould created a powerful mural that will be installed on our grounds. We wanted this memorial to be accessible to everyone who wants to come and lay a flower or a stone, say a prayer or, in whatever way they feel moved, to remember and honor those people of color who have lost their lives to police violence."

In 1993 George Gould was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. 16 years later his case was overturned, and he felt a year of freedom before a state appeal sent him right back to prison. Following a serious bout with COVID in 2021 he was released on time served. He still fights for his exoneration, but will never get back those 26 years.

Throughout his incarceration, George Gould's artwork, and his colleagues in Community Partners in Action's Prison Arts Program, helped him remain hopeful and alive. His artwork, and public exhibitions of his work, served as a powerful arena in which to plead his innocence. He continues his work outside of prison and is honored to have this opportunity to memorialize so many lives lost to injustice.

Charter Oak Cultural Center, housed in the first synagogue built in Connecticut, is a non-profit, multi-cultural arts center, committed to doing the work of social justice through the arts by offering performances, concerts, exhibits, lectures and other professional arts events from which no one is turned away for lack of funds, providing 1,000 Hartford children with a free, high quality arts education and making three innovative programs that offer educational and employment opportunities, in the arts, available to members of the homeless community. For more information, visit www.charteroakcenter.org.




More Hot Stories For You


The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAYThe Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAY
August 24, 2022

The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture presents 'Yesterday', a brand new theatrical production that combines re-produced and re-imagined music of the Beatles with an interpretive, artistic, and athletic stage performance created by The Hartford Dance Collective and The Meadows Brothers.
Education @ the Warner Presents “Voice Acting: Art, Science & Business” with Dick TerhuneEducation @ the Warner Presents “Voice Acting: Art, Science & Business” with Dick Terhune
August 24, 2022

Education @ the Warner Presents “Voice Acting: Art, Science & Business” with Dick Terhune, Saturday, September 24 at 2 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Dick Terhune will present an info-packed session in which he will lay out how to be a working voice actor from almost anywhere that electricity and an internet connection are available.
Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Fall 2022 Classes in Simsbury and HartfordRegister Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Fall 2022 Classes in Simsbury and Hartford
August 24, 2022

Registration is open for Playhouse Theatre Academy’s fall 2022 classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT! With such a wide variety of classes for different age groups, there is truly something for everyone.
Capital Classics Theatre Company's Shakespeare Book Club Returns in OctoberCapital Classics Theatre Company's Shakespeare Book Club Returns in October
August 24, 2022

The Capital Classics Theatre Company explores the most (in)famous villains in Shakespeare’s plays for the ninth season of its popular Shakespeare Book Club. All are welcome for this free, 8-month discussion series. These online events will be held on Zoom on the first Monday of each month from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., through its partnership with the Noah Webster Library in West Hartford, Connecticut.
Comedians Announced For Playhouse On Park's 2022-23 COMEDY NIGHT SeriesComedians Announced For Playhouse On Park's 2022-23 COMEDY NIGHT Series
August 23, 2022

Playhouse on Park's beloved COMEDY NIGHT Series is back for its 14th season with a fantastic lineup of comedians! Come to the Playhouse for 90 minutes of laughs and a fun night out. Comedy Nights are BYOB, and tickets are only $20 (all seats reserved).