Charlie Daniels Band & Marshall Tucker Band Bring FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN TOUR To Palace Theater Waterbury May 7

Two iconic names in the world of country and southern rock, Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band will bring their "Fire on the Mountain" tour to Waterbury's Palace Theater on May 7, 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday November 22 at 10:00 am. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, on line at palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203.346.2000.

The Charlie Daniels Band has long populated radio with memorable hits including their signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Charlie Daniels, an American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known for his contributions to southern rock, country, & bluegrass music and has been active as a singer and musician since the 1950s. Over the course of his career, Daniels has received numerous accolades, including becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, his induction into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Marshall Tucker Band is an American rock band from Spartanburg, South Carolina. Noted for incorporating blues, country and jazz into its eclectic sound, The Marshall Tucker Band helped establish the Southern rock genre in the early 1970s.

The Marshall Tucker Band's self-titled debut, produced by Paul Hornsby, was released in 1973, and certified gold in 1975. All of the tracks were written by Toy Caldwell, including "Can't You See", which was released in 1973 and re-released in 1977. After the album's release, the band began touring, playing upwards of 300 shows per year throughout the decade. Southern rock fiddler Charlie Daniels later recalled that the Marshall Tucker Band "came onstage and just blew it out from start to finish."

Daniels' first of many collaborations with the Marshall Tucker Band came on the band's second album, A New Life, which was released in 1974, and certified gold in 1977.





