Central Connecticut State University's Dancentral to Present Fall Student Choreographers' Showcase

Central Connecticut State University's student-run dance performance company, Dancentral, presents the 2021 "Fall Student Choreographers' Showcase" on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at 7 p.m. This year's showcase will be held in-person at Welte Auditorium for current CCSU students, faculty and staff only. However, the general public can view the livestream of the show at www.ccsu.edu/dance. The show is free to attend and watch, but donations are welcome!

Members of Dancentral have been given the opportunity to choreograph their own pieces that reflect their creativity and passion for movement. They have been extremely dedicated to their work and personal development as performers. This show will highlight the versatility, uniqueness and expressiveness of the dancers. Their creations represent topics of individual experiences, gender expectations, culture, and the joy of movement.

The show will present a wide range of choreography created by company members in styles including modern, contemporary, jazz, tap, hip-hop, Latin and Afro-Caribbean. All of the performers have put a lot of time, effort and commitment into this year's showcase. It will be the students' first show with a live audience in over two years! Dancentral looks forward to sharing their artistry with the public.