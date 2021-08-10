Center Stage Theatre Announces Fall Educational Programs For Kids, Teens And Adults

The countdown to the new school year is on, and Center Stage Theatre in Shelton is offering a variety of in-person classes for kids, teens and adults.

With Fall Semester classes running September 7 - November 11, after-school options include:

Discovery Tales! (grades Pre-K-2) helps help students become comfortable on stage and learn the beginner skills into what makes a great performer. Students will work on discovering role-play skills and working on singing, dancing and acting while setting their work to classic and new tales featuring animal friends and fun characters!

Dynamic Duos (grades 3-6) teaches the importance of working in partnership on stage and discover how to do so while examining some of the best-known "dynamic duos" of our time! Students will work with others to develop on-stage scenes and songs that best reflect an understanding of how to work with a partner on stage, successfully!

Audition Prep (grades 6-12) teaches the ins-and-outs of preparing for an executing a musical theatre audition. This class is essential for those looking to develop the skills and tools needed to have a successful audition whether it be on a small or large scale!

Stage Management 101 (grades 6-12) provides a crash course on what it takes to be a Stage Manager in today's theatre world! In this class teens will learn about the organization, management, responsibility and trust it takes to manage a show. A pro will share about how important stage management is and what it takes to do it right.

Putting On a Show! (grades 6-12) is a brand new class that teaches the important aspects of putting on Center Stage's production of White Christmas! Teens will work to uncover the ins-and-outs of lighting, set, prop and costume design, direction and choreography and the important roles they play in a successful show.

Musical Theatre Scene & Song (grades 6-12) works on character development, message, impact on plot and progression that take place in an on-stage sequence. Skills include communicating with the audience, music theory and acting, working with an on-stage partner and discover for yourself, why a scene and a song are nothing without adding a little spice!

Acting and Improv (grades 3-6 and grades 7-12) teaches first hand why improvisation is not just about comedy and performing, but a way to act on stage with freedom, confidence and positivity. Students will learn about the importance of improvisation and its relationship to on-stage acting through lessons, games and activities that will test their ability to think on their feet, work with others, build effective communication and listening skills, and self-confidence!

Tap 1 teaches the fundamentals of tap dance and Tap 2 works on mastering the skills learning in level one.

Musical Theatre Dance (grades 3-6 and grades 7-12) teaches popular musical theatre steps and dance combinations and sets them to popular musical and pop songs, each week!

Let's Dance (grades K-2) offers an introduction to the world of musical theater dance, and provides an excellent choice to build self-confidence, discover talent, and learn classic jazz and Broadway styles.

Saturday mornings invite grades K-2 in for "Storybooks Alive!," bringing classic stories to life through song, dance and Reader's Theatre. Students will enjoy working on tales such as The Three Little Pigs, Snow White, Cinderella and more!

Private voice lessons are also available.

Adults are invited to join Center Stage for two classes:

Adult Musical Theatre Dance teaches popular musical theatre steps and dance combinations and set them to popular musical and pop songs, each week. This class runs Tuesday evenings from September 14 - November 2.

Adult Tap allows dancers of all ages and levels to develop their understanding of rhythm, coordination, control and timing. This class runs Wednesday evenings from September 15 - November 3.

For additional information, visit https://www.csecshelton.org/. More info on Center Stage below too!