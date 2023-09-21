Castle Craig Players' to Present Ayn Rand's NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH in October

Don't miss this intimate production running from October 13-29.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Castle Craig Players' to Present Ayn Rand's NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH in October

The Castle Craig Players will kick off their 31st season with the thrilling courtroom drama Night of January 16th by Ayn Rand, running October 13-29 at the group's intimate Meriden venue.

To the world, Bjorn Faulkner was a startlingly successful international businessman. To his beautiful mistress, he was a god-like hero. To his aristocratic young wife, he was a force of nature to be tamed. To his millionaire father-in-law, he was a giant whose one single error could be used to destroy him...

On the night of January 16th 1933, Faulkner's mangled body was found dead at the foot of his New York office building. Did he fall? Did he jump? Or was he pushed? Only YOU can decide!

Ayn Rand's remarkable play uses the setting of a murder trial to examine the rise and fall of a brilliant, ruthless man. But this is no ordinary courtroom drama: here, the audience are the jury and are called upon to deliver their verdict at each performance!

Night of January 16th is a thrillingly 'immersive' experience, with a brooding film noir atmosphere -- perfect for the intimacy of Castle Craig's cabaret-style space!

The cast includes Gayle Barrett, Art Canova, Gina Marie Davies, Carolyn Doherty, Len Fredericks, Jacob Gannon, John Garvey, Beth Goodwin, James Hyland, Dawn Maselli, Bret Olson, Michael Paris, Zoey Roland, Ethan Timothy & Diane Warner-Canova. Night of January 16th is directed by Pamela Amodio.

Following Night of January 16th, CCP's season includes the return of Who's Holiday, the hilarious adults-only holiday comedy, running December 7-17; the heavenly-hit Off-Broadway hit Forever Plaid, running March 1-17, the laugh-a-minute Hitchcock spoof The 39 Steps, running May 3-19; and a very exciting summer musical, which will be announced soon! Tickets for ALL shows are on sale now!

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at Click Here.

Support for Night of January 16th is made Pascarella Accounting Group, LLC, with additional funding from The CT Department of Economic Development/Office of the Arts and CT Humanities.




Recommended For You