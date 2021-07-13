Cast Announced For Playhouse On Park's INTO THE WOODS At The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival

Into The Woods is the next production of Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage season. It is also the second Main Stage production of the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival, taking place at Playhouse on Park. INTO THE WOODS is directed by Sean Harris, with musical direction by Melanie Guerin and choreography by Darlene Zoller.

The theme of the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival's inaugural season is "Shakespeare and Sondheim." INTO THE WOODS will run from July 28 - August 22.

The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival will transport audiences into fantastical worlds of the unknown! After a year of isolation, come escape from your lives as you connect to the wonder and mysteries of Shakespeare, Sondheim, and fairytale. Tickets are now on sale. To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, visit www.ConnecticutShakespeareFestival.org.

"Anything can happen in the woods." This is the promise, and premise, of the much-loved funny and poignant Tony-Award winning epic fairytale about wishes, family, and the choices we make. INTO THE WOODS take us into a magical and bewildering world, full of witches, wolves, giants, and mysterious strangers. A childless baker and his wife endeavor to lift their family curse by journeying into the woods where they encounter Rapunzel and her mother, Cinderella, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tale characters. Their stories become entangled in unexpected ways - revealing what happens after "happily ever after." Wishes come true here, but at a price.

Sean Harris (Director) is the co-founder and co-artistic director of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. and Playhouse On Park and is thrilled to launch into this new endeavor as the AD of the CT Shakespeare Festival. Directing Credits include: IN THE HEIGHTS (CCC Nomination), PASSING STRANGE, ANGELS IN AMERICA, OF MICE AND MEN, CABARET, HAIR (CCC Nomination), and METAMORPHOSES. Acting Credits include: THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP, THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES, and THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED. Other NYC and Area Directing Credits: The Plaxall Gallery, Stages on the Sound, TBG, The Spence School, Western CT State University, Fifth Letter Productions. Sean has directed three productions at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival including the world-premiere of KISSED THE GIRLS AND MADE THEM CRY by Arlene Hutton, which won Best New/Original work by Broadwayworld in 2015 and was recently published by Playscripts. Sean has a BA in Acting and Directing from DeSales University and an MFA from The New School for Drama/Actors Studio. He is currently on the Theatre Faculty at the Spence School and is also an acting coach for college and graduate school auditions. www.seanharrisnyc.com.

The cast includes Laurel Anderson (The Baker's Wife) select credits include: Match Lit: ROMEO AND JULIET; Turn to Flesh Productions: Lucrece THE OTHER OTHER WOMAN; Barefoot Shakespeare: Ganymede ALL ONE FOREST, Kara Arena (Cinderella): THE WINTER'S TALE; TWELFTH NIGHT (7SSC); EVITA, Olivia Rose Barresi (Cinderella's Mom/Stepmother): GALLATHEA; KING JOHN; PROMETHEUS BOUND, Chris Bellinger (Narrator/Mysterious Man): American Shakespeare Center: Posthumous CYMBELINE; Uncle John THE GRAPES OF WRATH; Julius Caesar JULIUS CAESAR, Katie Brough (Swing): SOMETHING ROTTEN!; CHICAGO; 25TH ANNUAL..., Bianca Day (Florinda): Rusty FOOTLOOSE; Mal DESCENDANTS; A CHORUS LINE, Jack Dillon (Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf): Connecticut Repertory Theatre: William Shakespeare SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE, Peterborough Players: Christopher Wren THE MOUSETRAP, recently seen in FX/Hulu's DAVE, Robert Denzel Edwards (The Baker): MADNESS; IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE; A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Hallie Friedman (Rapunzel): THREE SISTERS; THE KIDS TABLE; SHEL, Jackie Garmone (Little Red): A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM; CABARET; CRIMES OF THE HEART, Zoë Goslin (Jack's Mom/Giant/Granny): Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival: Mark Antony/Soothsayer JULIUS CAESAR; OLD NAMES FOR WILDFLOWERS; THREE SISTERS, Tania Kass (The Witch) DON'T LET ME DOWN; A MOTHER'S HEART; MIDNIGHT ON A MONDAY, Danny Kelly (Steward): THE CURIOUS INCIDENT...; BLOOD AT THE ROOT; SWEENEY TODD, Isaac Kueber (Francis Flute): Goodspeed Musicals: PRIVATE GOMER; Florida Repertory Theatre: Melchior; Walden Theatre: SPRING AWAKENING; HENRY IV, Jacquez Linder-Long (Jack): MUNY: ANNIE; KISS ME KATE; Sky Masterson GUYS & DOLLS, Miss Sandra Mhlongo (Lucinda): Playhouse on Park: Smee PETER AND THE STARCATCHER; DON JUAN COMES BACK FROM WAR; SUFFRAGE AND COURAGE, and Trishawn Paul (Ensemble) Playhouse on Park: Eugene Williams THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS; Simba THE LION KING; Kinsella: WORKING.

Playhouse on Park's lobby and patio will open two hours before each Main Stage production for food and pre-show entertainment. All productions will be held indoors. You can still pre-order meals to enjoy on the patio through Ani's Table, the Official Caterer of the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival: https://anistable-shakespeare.square.site. Ani's Table will have a bar on-site along with some grab-and-go items. There will also be some vendors in order for patrons to shop, along with pre-show entertainment happening outdoors.

Tickets are $40 ($35 for seniors and students), and you may purchase them via www.PlayhouseOnPark.org and www.ConnecticutShakespeareFestival.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at the Box Office at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.