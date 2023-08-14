Capital Classics' Macbeth Breaks Attendance Records for 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival

Performances ran July 13–30, 2023.

Aug. 14, 2023

Capital Classics' Macbeth Breaks Attendance Records for 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival

Following the conclusion of the 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare, Capital Classics announced today record-breaking attendance for the theatre company's recent production of Macbeth. The tragedy, the Bard's classic tale of power and ambition, drew more than 2,600 people to the campus of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut over the course of the three-week run, July 13–30, 2023.

In addition, Macbeth featured the company's single largest one-night attendance -- more than 450 ticket holders -- on Sunday, July 23. The previous record-holder for overall attendance was last summer's Much Ado About Nothing.

Capital Classics Board President Ben Engel states, "The response to Macbeth was incredibly enthusiastic and beyond our expectations. It is gratifying that after three decades, the audience for Capital Classics continues to grow. Macbeth drew diverse guests of all ages from all over the Greater Hartford region, highlighting the broad appeal of Shakespeare's work."

Capital Classics Artistic Director Geoffrey Sheehan adds, "Every night, the audience embraced the production and leapt to its feet for our hard-working cast. We are very grateful that our partnership with University of Saint Joseph provides both an outdoor and an indoor location so our shows always happen no matter the weather. We're looking forward to announcing our 2024 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival title soon. We're hoping to draw even more Shakespeare fans and newcomers to the Bard next year!"

The cast included Marie R. Altenor, Evan Ayer, Joshua Eaddy, Tim Diebold, Megan Gwyn, Jack Robert Harding, Emma Joy Hill, Michael Hinton, Sam Lundstrom, Dane O'Leary-Clark, Anna Pitblado, Aleksei Sandals, Julia Sheehan, Kiera Sheehan, Laura Sheehan, and Ell Zirolli.

As Connecticut's oldest continuously running-outdoor Shakespeare festival, Capital Classics has a reputation for making Shakespeare exciting, accessible and affordable. Macbeth and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival are produced by the Capital Classics Theatre Company in partnership with the University of Saint Joseph, and supported by passionate Shakespeare fans and local businesses.

Capital Classics, a non-Equity professional theatre company, was founded in 1991 to enrich the cultural environment of Greater Hartford through the theatre arts. We are committed to providing classical entertainment that is affordable, accessible, and engaging; serving the community with cultural and educational programming; and providing job opportunities and training to Connecticut's professional theatre artists. Learn more about Capital Classics Theatre Company and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival at CapitalClassics.org.



