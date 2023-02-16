Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Capital Classics Announces MACBETH As Centerpiece Of 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival

Performances run July 13–30, 2023.

Feb. 16, 2023  
Capital Classics Announces MACBETH As Centerpiece Of 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival

The three witches have seen the future and confirmed that Capital Classics Theatre Company will stage Macbeth for the 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival on the beautiful outdoor grounds of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut, on July 13-30, 2023.

"Macbeth is one of Shakespeare's most popular tragedies," said Artistic Associate and Production Director Geoffrey Sheehan. "We first staged Macbeth back in 2006, and I'm excited to see how the story and its characters reflect our world today."

As Connecticut's oldest continuously running-outdoor Shakespeare festival, Capital Classics has a reputation for making Shakespeare exciting, accessible and affordable. Audience members are encouraged to bring their family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners. Last summer, Capital Classics staged Much Ado About Nothing for its Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival with a record-breaking production that attracted the largest crowds in its 31-year history.

The Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival is held outdoors adjacent to the Bruyette Athenaeum (indoors in the case of rain or excessive heat) on the campus of the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. Performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. For reservations and information, visit CapitalClassics.org.

Macbeth and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival are produced by the Capital Classics Theatre Company, in partnership with the University of Saint Joseph, and supported by passionate Shakespeare fans and local businesses.

Capital Classics, a non-Equity professional theatre company, was founded in 1991 to enrich the cultural environment of Greater Hartford through the theatre arts. We are committed to providing classical entertainment that is affordable, accessible and engaging; serving the community with cultural and educational programming; and providing job opportunities and training to Connecticut's professional theatre artists. Learn more about Capital Classics Theatre Company and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival at CapitalClassics.org.




Warner Theatre Announces New Partnership With St. John Paul The Great Academy & The Nu Photo
Warner Theatre Announces New Partnership With St. John Paul The Great Academy & The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory
The Warner Theatre has announced an exciting new partnership with the St. John Paul the Great Academy Drama Club and The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory. The Drama Club will coordinate a full production of MOANA JR., with audition dates to be announced, and a performance in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre in June.  
Westport Country Playhouse to Present PETES BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE This Month Photo
Westport Country Playhouse to Present PETE'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE This Month
Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities will bring the popular children's book character, Pete the Cat, to its stage in the musical, “Pete's Big Hollywood Adventure,” on Sunday, February 26, at 1 and 4 p.m. Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, the show is based on the “Pete the Cat” series of books by Kimberly and James Dean.
Playwright Theresa Rebeck Will Direct Reading of MAURITUS at Westport Country Playhouse Photo
Playwright Theresa Rebeck Will Direct Reading of MAURITUS at Westport Country Playhouse
Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of Theresa Rebeck's thriller, “Mauritius,” on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m., directed by the playwright herself. The play's title refers to the island of Mauritius, the origin of two extremely valuable, rare stamps that incite a conflict to gain their possession.
New Team Announced at The Ivoryton Playhouse Photo
New Team Announced at The Ivoryton Playhouse
With its continued commitment to excellence, the Ivoryton Playhouse, named “Best on the Shoreline” in 2022, welcomes husband and wife Ben Hope and Katie Barton to the Playhouse staff.

More Hot Stories For You


Westport Country Playhouse to Present PETE'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE This MonthWestport Country Playhouse to Present PETE'S BIG HOLLYWOOD ADVENTURE This Month
February 15, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities will bring the popular children's book character, Pete the Cat, to its stage in the musical, “Pete's Big Hollywood Adventure,” on Sunday, February 26, at 1 and 4 p.m. Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, the show is based on the “Pete the Cat” series of books by Kimberly and James Dean.
Playwright Theresa Rebeck Will Direct Reading of MAURITUS at Westport Country PlayhousePlaywright Theresa Rebeck Will Direct Reading of MAURITUS at Westport Country Playhouse
February 15, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of Theresa Rebeck's thriller, “Mauritius,” on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m., directed by the playwright herself. The play's title refers to the island of Mauritius, the origin of two extremely valuable, rare stamps that incite a conflict to gain their possession.
New Team Announced at The Ivoryton PlayhouseNew Team Announced at The Ivoryton Playhouse
February 15, 2023

With its continued commitment to excellence, the Ivoryton Playhouse, named “Best on the Shoreline” in 2022, welcomes husband and wife Ben Hope and Katie Barton to the Playhouse staff.
The Bushnell Announces ROCK & ROYALTY Ovations GalaThe Bushnell Announces ROCK & ROYALTY Ovations Gala
February 15, 2023

The Bushnell announced its annual gala celebration, Ovations 2023: Rock & Royalty, will occur on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 6 PM to midnight at the historic performing arts center located at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.
David Freeland Will Appear As Part Of The “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series Next MonthDavid Freeland Will Appear As Part Of The “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series Next Month
February 15, 2023

On Saturday, March 18th at 3 PM, the Palace Theater will host a one-of-a-kind event that offers patrons a unique opportunity to experience history, architecture, and enjoy afternoon tea. Historian David Freeland, author of American Hotel: The Waldorf-Astoria and the Making of a Century, will guide the audience behind the scenes of one of America's most famous hotels, the Waldorf-Astoria in Manhattan.
share