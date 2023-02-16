Capital Classics Announces MACBETH As Centerpiece Of 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival

The three witches have seen the future and confirmed that Capital Classics Theatre Company will stage Macbeth for the 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival on the beautiful outdoor grounds of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut, on July 13-30, 2023.

"Macbeth is one of Shakespeare's most popular tragedies," said Artistic Associate and Production Director Geoffrey Sheehan. "We first staged Macbeth back in 2006, and I'm excited to see how the story and its characters reflect our world today."

As Connecticut's oldest continuously running-outdoor Shakespeare festival, Capital Classics has a reputation for making Shakespeare exciting, accessible and affordable. Audience members are encouraged to bring their family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners. Last summer, Capital Classics staged Much Ado About Nothing for its Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival with a record-breaking production that attracted the largest crowds in its 31-year history.

The Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival is held outdoors adjacent to the Bruyette Athenaeum (indoors in the case of rain or excessive heat) on the campus of the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. Performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. For reservations and information, visit CapitalClassics.org.

Macbeth and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival are produced by the Capital Classics Theatre Company, in partnership with the University of Saint Joseph, and supported by passionate Shakespeare fans and local businesses.

Capital Classics, a non-Equity professional theatre company, was founded in 1991 to enrich the cultural environment of Greater Hartford through the theatre arts. We are committed to providing classical entertainment that is affordable, accessible and engaging; serving the community with cultural and educational programming; and providing job opportunities and training to Connecticut's professional theatre artists. Learn more about Capital Classics Theatre Company and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival at CapitalClassics.org.