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CROCE PLAYS CROCE to Come to Garde Arts Center

The singer-songwriter and piano virtuoso will perform Jim Croce classics alongside his own originals at the New London venue.

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CROCE PLAYS CROCE to Come to Garde Arts Center

The Garde Arts Center will host A.J. Croce for one performance of his celebrated Croce Plays Croce Tour on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 7:00 pm.

The show is equal parts tribute and concert. A.J. Croce — an acclaimed singer-songwriter, piano virtuoso, and multi-instrumentalist with more than thirty-five years and eleven studio albums to his name — waited three decades before performing his father Jim Croce's music publicly. He wanted to do it right: with depth, intention, and real musical integrity. The result is an evening that pairs Jim Croce's most beloved songs with A.J.'s own originals, held together by storytelling, humor, and the kind of musicianship that makes a crowd lean in.

Audiences will hear Jim Croce classics, including 'Operator,' 'You Don't Mess Around with Jim,' 'Bad Bad LeRoy Brown,' and 'Time in a Bottle,' woven through with A.J.'s own work and the stories behind both catalogs.

A.J. Croce has built a career spanning American roots, rock, blues, jazz, soul, and world music — a catalog that has placed more than 20 songs on Billboard's Top 40 across multiple genres. He has shared the stage with Ray Charles, B.B. King, James Brown, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, and Rod Stewart, and the Croce Plays Croce Tour has continued to sell out venues nationwide since its launch, drawing audiences that include lifelong Jim Croce fans and listeners who are hearing A.J.'s own music for the first time.

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