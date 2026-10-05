CROCE PLAYS CROCE to Come to Garde Arts Center

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The Garde Arts Center will host A.J. Croce for one performance of his celebrated Croce Plays Croce Tour on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 7:00 pm.

The show is equal parts tribute and concert. A.J. Croce — an acclaimed singer-songwriter, piano virtuoso, and multi-instrumentalist with more than thirty-five years and eleven studio albums to his name — waited three decades before performing his father Jim Croce's music publicly. He wanted to do it right: with depth, intention, and real musical integrity. The result is an evening that pairs Jim Croce's most beloved songs with A.J.'s own originals, held together by storytelling, humor, and the kind of musicianship that makes a crowd lean in.

Audiences will hear Jim Croce classics, including 'Operator,' 'You Don't Mess Around with Jim,' 'Bad Bad LeRoy Brown,' and 'Time in a Bottle,' woven through with A.J.'s own work and the stories behind both catalogs.

A.J. Croce has built a career spanning American roots, rock, blues, jazz, soul, and world music — a catalog that has placed more than 20 songs on Billboard's Top 40 across multiple genres. He has shared the stage with Ray Charles, B.B. King, James Brown, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, and Rod Stewart, and the Croce Plays Croce Tour has continued to sell out venues nationwide since its launch, drawing audiences that include lifelong Jim Croce fans and listeners who are hearing A.J.'s own music for the first time.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 02 Hrs 31 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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