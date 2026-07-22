LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT Will Come to the Palace Theater

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. Sign Up

LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT will bring Richard Curtis' beloved Christmas classic to more than thirty U.S. cities this holiday season, including a stop at Waterbury’s Palace Theater for one show only on December 4 at 7:30 p.m. A live orchestra will perform the film's unforgettable soundtrack including Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Craig Armstrong's soaring score, and the timeless "Love Is All Around," while the complete film is projected on a cinema screen.

The tour will launch on November 16 in Washington, D.C. before heading coast-to-coast, including Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago, and more.

Since its release in 2003, “Love Actually” has become a modern holiday tradition, celebrated for its star-studded cast, endlessly quotable moments, and its warm portraits of love in all its forms. Written and directed by Richard Curtis, “Love Actually” follows ten different interweaving stories of love around the festive period, involving a variety of individuals, many of whom are interlinked as the plot progresses. The film features Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more.

“LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT transforms a modern Christmas classic into a shared, heartwarming, and joy-filled celebration, perfect for fans, families, and anyone who believes love, actually, is all around,” says Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live.

Over the past two decades, “Love Actually” has built a global, multi-generational fanbase and become a holiday viewing tradition for millions. Its beloved characters, memorable music, and heartfelt stories have helped cement the film as a modern Christmas classic. The film's composer, Golden Globe®, BAFTA® and Emmy-winning Craig Armstrong OBE, is one of the most influential voices in modern film music, known for “Moulin Rouge!,” “Me Before You,” “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” and more.

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming