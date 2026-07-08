ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE: A JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS to Play Palace Theater

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The Palace Theater will welcome Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas on Saturday, December 5, 2026, featuring acclaimed tribute artist Rick Schuler in a holiday celebration of the legendary singer-songwriter's music.

Widely recognized for his authentic portrayal of John Denver, Schuler recreates the warmth and spirit of Denver's performances while celebrating the music that made him one of America's most beloved recording artists. The concert combines Denver's greatest hits with seasonal favorites inspired by his classic holiday television specials and Christmas albums.

Audiences can expect performances of signature songs including "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Sunshine on My Shoulders," and "Leaving on a Jet Plane," alongside holiday favorites such as "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire" and other Christmas classics.

Blending live music with storytelling and nostalgia, Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas transports audiences back to the 1970s while capturing the warmth and joy of the holiday season.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 10 a.m. A limited-time promotion offering $20 off tickets will be available for early purchasers (restrictions apply).

For tickets and additional information, visit the Palace Theater website or contact the box office.

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