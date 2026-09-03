Ari Axelrod to Bring MY YEAR IN ANATEVKA to Westport Country Playhouse

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Westport Country Playhouse will present 'Ari Axelrod: My Year in Anatevka,' on Tuesday, September 15, at 7 p.m. After previous sold-out concert performances at the Playhouse, the internationally acclaimed, award-winning performer returns with a warm, funny, and deeply moving love letter to the musical, Fiddler on the Roof.

Over the course of a single year, Ari Axelrod performed in three productions of Fiddler on the Roof across three states, portraying six different characters—from fathers to sons, dreamers to skeptics, a milkman, a tailor, and even a priest.

Axelrod's year in Fiddler on the Roof began just days after October 7, 2023. 'As the Jewish world reeled from unimaginable loss, 'Fiddler' ceased to be simply a classic musical,' said Axelrod. 'Night after night, its themes of tradition, identity, displacement, resilience, and hope took on new and urgent meaning.'

Featuring songs from the Fiddler on the Roof score, behind-the-scenes stories from all three of Axelrod's productions, and music inspired by Fiddler's unforgettable characters—including songs that never made it to Broadway—My Year in Anatevka traces Axelrod's unexpected journey through a musical that suddenly felt less like history and more like a mirror.

The Jewish Week awarded Axelrod the prestigious '36 To Watch Award,' recognizing him as one of the 36 most influential Jews in the United States. His multi-award-winning show, A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway, has been performed to sold-out audiences around the world, including such historic venues as Westport Country Playhouse, Baystreet Theatre, and Birdland Jazz Club. Theatrical credits include: Paper Mill Playhouse, North Shore Music Theatre, Lexington Theatre Company, NAMT, Shabbat on Broadway, and The York Theatre Company. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song and the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Julie Wilson Award. His critically acclaimed album 'A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway' is available for purchase and on all streaming platforms. ariaxelrod.com

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Connecticut News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming