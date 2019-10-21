Broadway's Drew McVety Joins The Cast Of Goodspeed's BILLY ELLIOT

Broadway's Drew McVety will make his Goodspeed debut this week in the current production of Billy Elliot The Musical.

On Broadway McVety performed the role of Dad in Billy Elliot The Musical as well as roles in the hit productions Bandstand, The Front Page, The Last Ship, Sunday in the Park with George, among others. In addition he has appeared in Off-Broadway productions, National Tours and regional theaters across the country.

Young Billy Elliot is pulled between his family's coal-mining roots and his newly discovered passion to dance. Is his future boxing gloves or ballet shoes? In the hardscrabble world of a changing England, reaching high becomes a leap of faith. Following your dream-and overcoming obstacles-has never been more electric than in the 10-time Tony winning Broadway phenomenon with songs by the legendary Elton John. Celebrate the idea of being yourself in the Goodspeed premiere of this powerful dance-filled story!

Featuring Book and Lyrics by Lee Hall, Music by Elton John and Originally Directed by Stephen Daldry, Goodspeed's production is Choreographed by Marc Kimmelman and Directed by Gabriel Barre.

Billy Elliot The Musical runs now through November 24th at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, CT.





