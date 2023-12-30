BroadwayKids&Company to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL

BroadwayKids&Company School of Performing Arts, the only pre-professional performing arts training academy in Southeastern CT, will present Matilda the Musical at the Garde Arts Center January 5th and 6th, 2024. A Shoreline staple for over 20 years, BroadwayKids&Company has students hailing from Westerly, RI to Canterbury, CT and has alumni and current students who have gone on to work in New York, Boston, and locally at regional theaters such as the Goodspeed Opera House and the Ivoryton Playhouse.

This production of Matilda the Musical is masterfully directed by Kristin Burrows, and choreographed by Kristin Burrows, Hannah Burrows and Ava Burrows, with additional choreography by Cassy Surianello. Additional production staff include Music Directors Kelsey DeCarlo and Robin Martelle, and Acting/Dialect coach Avery Holwitt. The show stars Melody Harvison* and Celia Cironi** as Matilda, Lily Curtiss as Miss Honey, Lexie Hullivan as Ms Trunchbull, Ryder Poirier and Olivia Marelli as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Claire Dlubac as Lavender and Gavin Holwitt* and Gianna Gingras** as Bruce Bogtrotter. The cast also features Evelyn Martelle as Nigel, Giuliana Cady as Amanda Thripp, Exelia Fraser as Alice, Ava Petrillo as Eric, and Jordyn Valles as Tommy, as well as students from BroadwayKids&Company's multi-award-winning competitive team.

Show dates are Friday January 5 at 7pm and Saturday January 6 at 1pm and 7pm. Tickets are available at the link below.

*Friday evening and Saturday Matinee performances

**Saturday evening performance