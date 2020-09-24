Bethel Woods Releases Fall Programming Focused On Coming Together While Apart

Outdoor Dining, Socially-Distant Exhibits, and Wellness Series Included in List of Upcoming Events.

Nonprofit cultural organization Bethel Woods Center for the Arts opened its museum doors mid-July, and today announced a full calendar of programming through the fall at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival. Collaborating with local partners, events will continue to emphasize The Center's commitment to health, wellness, and shared experiences, despite circumstances changing a typical programming schedule.

The expansion of the Big Eddy Film Festival brings two nights of film screenings to the Center's outdoor, picturesque Terrace Stage. Produced by Delaware Valley Arts Alliance of Narrowsburg, NY (DVAA), the Big Eddy Film Festival aims to advance the traditional art of storytelling by showing the newest and best independent films from around the world and the local area. "Now more than ever, we value collaboration and partnerships with neighboring organizations that seek to provide opportunities for our mutual audiences," said Eric Frances, CEO, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. "We are thrilled to share our space with a likeminded organization like DVAA and look forward to welcoming the community for a weekend of film and culture in a safe environment," he continued.

Friday, September 25: Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll PresidentThis new documentary chronicles the relationship that music played in Carter's early life, his campaign for the White House, and his term as the 39th President of the United States.

Saturday, September 26: Gossamer FoldsTen-year-old Tate develops a strong bond with his transgender neighbor Gossamer in this heart-felt drama set in 1980s Missouri.

Bethel Woods also continues to offer outdoor, socially-distant dining experiences in the open-air Market Sheds. Following a launch earlier in the summer that guests described as having "...good food in a place whose history and soul is powerfully tangible," the More Than A Meal series highlights the historical expertise of The Museum at Bethel Woods Senior Curator Dr. Neal Hitch and culinary prowess of Executive Chef Jasper Alivia.

October 1: Dinner with the FolksThe first day of the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair was scheduled to be entirely folk acts. This was the standard music of the early '60s, and the base of what would come later. This dinner explores the roots of contemporary cuisine through traditional folk dishes.

October 8: Jazz Fusion/Food FusionMore than sixteen Jazz musicians played on the stage at Woodstock, and the paring of psychedelic and jazz music led to the creation a new genre and some very successful commercial bands. This experience will pair unusual items that should not go together, but just do.

October 15: Hawaii in ContrastHawaii is the only U.S. state located outside North America, the only island state, and the only state that used to be a sovereign nation. During the 1960s, a market was created to make Hawaii a signature travel destination, but today, it is a state of contrasts. Enjoy a culinary experience of the history of Hawaii, featuring traditional and fusion dishes from this Pacific paradise lost.

The Art of Wellness is a new initiative piloted by the Center, designed to combat the impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on the physical and mental well-being of individuals. The series creates opportunities for guests to practice optimal well-being in body and mind. Activities include:

Yoga on the Field: Led by a different, local instructor each week, Yoga on the Field provides an opportunity to connect, practice self-care, and become grounded on the historic festival field.Sundays through October 11 | 9:30 AM | $15

September 27: Sound Healing with Marc SwitkoGong meditation is a unique sound practice involving vibrations and therapeutic sound waves for healing. The practice consists of "gong meditation music" as participants meditate in repose. There are therapeutic benefits of this practice that include increased awareness and relaxation.

October 4: Pilates with Andrea LanzettiAndrea Lanzetti is a New York-based dancer, teacher, and founder of Bodies and Plants in Livingston Manor, New York. Her career in dance has led her to become a certified Pilates instructor and movement advocate.

October 11: Open Level Vinyasa Flow with LeeAnna ManiaceDuring this hour-long class, you will be taken through yoga asanas (postures) in a flow to help most strengthen and nourish the body and mind.

Adult Studio: This free, small-capacity creative arts therapy group introduces a different activity each week, focusing on resilience and wellness.Wednesdays, September 30 through November 18 | 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM | Free; RSVP RequiredSeptember 30: Walking Meditation on the Bindy Bazaar TrailOctober 7: Exploring Herbs and Essential OilsOctober 14: Guided Meditation PracticeOctober 21: Cultivating ResilienceOctober 28: Vision BoardingNovember 4: Expressive PaintingNovember 11: Exploring GratitudeNovember 18: Dealing With Life's Transitions

Teen Studio: These free weekly meet-ups provide a space to experience how creativity can lead to new perspectives and freedom from stress and worry.Tuesday, October 6 through November 3 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM | Free; RSVP RequiredOctober 6: Mandala MakingOctober 13: Creative JournalingOctober 20: Clay AnimationOctober 27: Connecting CreativelyNovember 3: Vision Boarding

An additional wellness program development for the Alzheimer's Association, Something About Alz, is held every Tuesday through October 6 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. This series is offered to seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia as a new way to socialize, communicate, and experience the joy of the moment through expressive art and music. Sessions are led by Licensed Creative Arts Therapist and Bethel Woods Lead Teaching Artist Candace Rivela. To register, interested parties should contact the Alzheimer's Association at (800) 272-3900.

The Museum at Bethel Woods is currently open seven days a week, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM. The Museum has been modified for guests' safety and features outdoor exhibits including Meet Me At Woodstock - an augmented reality tour that uses authentic stories and sounds to immerse a visitor in the sights and surroundings of the 1969 Woodstock festival.

For more information on ticketing, event programming, or to purchase tickets, please visit BethelWoodsCenter.org

