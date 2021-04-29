Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beach Boys Tribute to be Presented By The Driftwoods at Cheney Hall

Since the mid-'60s, their legendary vocal harmonies and rock n' roll rhythms have entertained legions of fans, from the casual listener to the veteran rock musician.

Apr. 29, 2021  

Cheney Hall will welcome back The Driftwoods, East Coast's original Beach Boys tribute band! Last time, the sold-out audience enjoyed covers of hit songs like "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and "God Only Knows," as well as other Beach Boy favorites, including "Good Vibrations."

TICKETS

VIP Section (the first four rows): $32
General Section (last four rows): $24

NEW! Reserved Seating in both seating sections.

LIMITED SEATING! Due to social distancing, they will sell no more than 96 tickets.

NO IN-PERSON BOX OFFICE. All tickets must be purchased over the phone or online.

Visit www.cheneyhall.org/ or call 860-647-9824

ABOUT THE DRIFTWOODS

Over the years, performances by The Driftwoods have earned them recording contracts, TV appearances, and studio vocal sessions. In addition, the band also performs as an opening act for well-known national artists. In 1965 the band opened for Gary Lewis & The Playboys, and in 1999 they were featured as the opening act for The Rascals. Today, The Driftwoods continue to bring you the sounds of their "Endless Summer" on the live stage. So grab your board, and catch "The Wave of a Lifetime" with the Beach Boys tribute band, The Driftwoods!


