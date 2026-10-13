BRING IT ON, THE ADDAMS FAMILY and More Set for Center Stage Theatre 2027 MainStage Season
The Shelton community theatre will feature DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, PUFFS, and more across five mainstage productions.
Center Stage Theatre, a community-based theatre inspiring learning, creativity and belonging for people of all ages and backgrounds, today announces its 2027 mainstage season line-up. Disney's “The Little Mermaid” will launch the 22nd season on March 5, 2027, with an additional three musicals and play rounding out the schedule.
“Each year, we carefully curate a thoughtful, well-rounded roster of shows that is attractive to patrons of all ages and interests,” said Carla Sullivan, managing director, Center Stage Theatre. “I'm thrilled to finally share our 2027 offerings with titles that I'm confident will excite new and returning patrons and meet our mission of excellence in theater and performing arts education."
The 2027 subscription series includes:
Disney's “The Little Mermaid” – March 5-21, 2027
“The Drowsy Chaperone” – April 23 – May 2, 2027
“Puffs” – June 4-13, 2027
“Bring It On: The Musical” – July 23 – August 8, 2027 (annual summer production featuring performers aged 14-23)
“The Addams Family” – October 29 – November 7, 2027
“Our education center performances and offerings are a key piece of our annual calendar at Center Stage Theatre,” added Sullivan. “We look forward to sharing our 2027 plans for our young performances in the coming weeks, but I promise we have some recognizable titles and exciting plans to share very soon!”
Adult and student subscriptions for the 2027 season will be available in November online and through the box office. Single tickets, including seats for education center performances, go on sale one month before opening night of each show with group rates available.
For more information, visit www.centerstageshelton.org.
(Show performance dates are current as of 10/12/26 and are subject to change).
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