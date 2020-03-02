BPA Gallery First Friday Art Walk to Take Place in April

Join us in the BPA Gallery April 3 for an enjoyable evening of art and friends. The Oxford English dictionary describes collage as "A kind of surrealist art in which bits of flat objects, as newspapers, cloth, pressed flowers, etc. are pasted together in incongruous relationship for their symbolic or suggestive effect." Just as memories are made up of disparate pieces, Wendy Brown's collages reflect an array of elements ranging from photos, to mementos, a cherished piece of ribbon, an old postcard, and buttons or beads. Drawing from items close to the heart, she hopes viewers will resonate with a pleasant memory, a dear friend or relative, or significant events in their lives.The exhibit continues through April 27 in the BPA Gallery.

The BPA Gallery showcases regional artists in revolving exhibits in the C. Keith Birkenfeld Lobby and regularly participates in the First Friday Art Walk from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Gallery hours are 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Wednesday - Friday plus one hour prior to each performance. Admission is free, and information is available online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Please check with the BPA Box Office for specific exhibit dates, as the length of each show varies.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, Bainbridge Island Ace Hardware, Bainbridge Island Magazine, the City of Bainbridge Island, One Call for All, and Town & Country Markets. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.





