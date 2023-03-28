BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For The Bushnell 2023-2024 Broadway Series

The Bushnell announced the seven musicals that will comprise its 2023-2024 Broadway Series season. Beginning this fall, The Bushnell will bring these exciting Broadway hits to Hartford as part of the series: the warm-hearted Mrs. Doubtfire; the eye-popping glitz of Moulin Rouge; the magical hit Disney's Frozen; the inspirational and pop-fueled The Cher Show; a three-week return engagement of the uber-Popular Wicked; the deviously delightful Beetlejuice ; and the legendary Broadway hit Funny Girl. The 2023-2024 Bushnell Broadway Series is once again sponsored by Travelers.

Current season ticket holders will receive their renewal packages in the coming weeks. New subscription packages will be available in early summer; patrons who are interested in season tickets may call the box office now to have their name placed on a waiting list. Single tickets will go on sale this summer. All dates, titles, and artists are subject to change. More information can be found at Bushnell.org or by calling The Bushnell Box Office at (860) 987-5900.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE October 3-8, 2023

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Hartford in "a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers" (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, it's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now" (Chicago Tribune) - one that proves we're better together.

MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical November 21- December 3, 2023

A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love.

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the winner of 10 Tony Awards - including Best Musical, is coming to Hartford!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory; a world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. With direction by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers; book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Disney's FROZEN February 8-18, 2024

A Triumphant Tale Thats Pure Magic!

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America, and the critics rave, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News). Frozen features the songs you love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

THE CHER SHOW March 5-10, 2024

Brimming with one chart-topping hit after another!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

WICKED April 24 - May 12, 2024

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin - smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked -the untold true story of the Witches of Oz - transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."

BEETLEJUICE May 28 - June 2, 2024

IT'S SHOWTIME!

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is "screamingly good fun!" (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

FUNNY GIRL June 18-23, 2024

Welcome to Musical Comedy Heaven!

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," this love letter to the theatre is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights on Broadway.