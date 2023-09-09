Aaron Tveit to Play The Bushnell in November

The Bushnell will present An Evening with Aaron Tveit. The charismatic Award-winning star of Broadway, television, and film will bring his singular charm and charisma to the Belding Theater for one lively evening of music on November 8, 2023. Tveit earned a Tony Award leading the cast of the world premiere production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. A stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's critically acclaimed film, the Grammy-nominated show premiered on Broadway in the summer of 2019. Tveit also received an Outer Critics Circle honor for his performance.

Television audiences will know Tveit from the Emmy Award-winning television musical, "Grease: Live", Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon", Hallmark's Christmas film "One Royal Holiday" as well as "Gossip Girl", "The Good Wife", "The Good Fight," and more. His film credits include "Les Misérables", as well as "Better Off Single", "Howl", "Big Sky," and "Ghost Town".

On Broadway, Tveit starred in Catch Me If You Can and created the role of Gabe in the Pulitzer Prize winning musical, Next to Normal, as well as Wicked and Hairspray.

﻿Tickets for this limited engagement at The Bushnell are on sale now at the link below, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 161 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm). VIP ticket Packages Available through October 30: VIP1 - Aaron Tveit VIP Meet & Greet Package at $349.50 (before fees) includes Premium seat ticket, Meet & Greet & Photo Op with Aaron Tveit, Commemorative VIP Laminate, and Exclusive Autographed Merchandise Item. VIP 2 - Aaron Tveit VIP merchandise Package at $148.50 (before fees) includes Premium seat ticket, and Exclusive Autographed Merchandise item. (NOTE Meeting Aaron Tveit is NOT a part of this package.)

About Aaron Tveit

Tveit earned a Tony Award leading the cast of the world premiere production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. A stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's critically acclaimed film, the Grammy-nominated show premiered on Broadway in the summer of 2019. Tveit also received an Outer Critics Circle honor for his performance.

In July 2021, he was seen in Apple TV+'s new series “Schmigadoon.” Also starring Cecily Strong, Keegan Michael-Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth and more, the show follows a couple who on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone acts as if they're in a musical from the 1940s. Season 2 of “Schmigadoon” premiered in April 2023. He also appears in Ryan Murphy's “American Horror Stories” and Audible and Broadway Video's podcast “Hit Job,” alongside Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and more.

Television audiences know him from starring as Mike Warren in the USA network series "Graceland"; the CBS comic-thriller, "Braindead", where he played the male lead of Gareth, opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead; and the Emmy award-winning television musical, "Grease: Live", where he played Danny Zuko opposite Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens. Tveit recently starred in Hallmark's Christmas film "One Royal Holiday". He has also held numerous guest starring roles including the notorious Trip Van Der Bilt in "Gossip Girl", arcs on"The Good Fight", "The Good Wife", " The Code", "Ugly Betty", and "Law and Order: SVU".

Tveit's film credits include "Les Misérables", where he was seen portraying the character Enjolras alongside Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, "Out Of The Blue", "Created Equal", "Better Off Single", "Undrafted", "Premium Rush", "Howl", "Big Sky," and "Ghost Town".

On Broadway, he starred in Catch Me If You Can, in the role of Frank Abagnale Jr. and alsocreated the role of Gabe in the Pulitzer Prize winning musical, Next to Normal, which he developed off- Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre and debuted on Broadway.

In addition to Wicked and Hairspray on Broadway, he starred in the national tours of Hairspray and Rent. He is featured on the cast recordings for Catch Me If You Can and Next to Normal, as well as his solo album, "THE RADIO IN MY HEAD: Live at 54 Below." Tveit has also sold out numerous concert venues across the US. Including Irving Plaza and Webster Hall in NYC.

Tveit has received numerous honors for his work in theatre including the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in Next to Normal and the Actors Equity Association Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Actor. Nominations included Distinguished Performance from the Drama League, Best Male Dancer from the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards, and Outstanding Featured Actor from the Outer Critics Circle Awards, all for his work in Catch Me If You Can.

About The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

For more than 90 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a "Connecticut Cultural Treasure."