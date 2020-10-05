ACT of Connecticut Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Shows will take place both in person and streaming on October 28th through November 5th.

ACT of Connecticut will be presenting The Last Five Years, both in person and streaming, October 28th through November 5th.

The Last Five Years was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001. This emotionally powerful and intimate musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress (played by Katie Diamond), and Jamie, a budding novelist (played by Daniel C. Levine). The Last Five Years is told through an unconventional structure in which Cathy tells her story in reverse-chronological order (beginning the show at the end of their marriage), while Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple has met for the first time). With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas, 13), this modern 90-minute musical has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score and was adapted into a film in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.



Starring: Katie Diamond and Daniel C. Levine

Music Director: Bryan Perri

For tickets visit: https://www.actofct.org/the-last-five-years

