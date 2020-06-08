Shutdown Streaming
ACT of Connecticut Announces Annual (and Virtual) Gala: EXTENDED INTERMISSION EDITION

ACT's Annual (and now virtual) Gala: "Extended Intermission Edition!" will be streaming to your living room on June 26! Join ACT of Connecticut's founders Daniel C. Levine, Katie Diamond, and Bryan Perri as they host this star-studded virtual gala. The night will include performances by some of today's Broadway stars, as well as appearances by a few theatre legends.

With dinner to-go by Gallo Ristorante, a fabulous silent auction, and so much more...this is one gala not to be missed! Tickets available on the ACT website. ACT will donate 10% of gala ticket sales to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Equity theatre located in Ridgefield, CT. Founded and led by Katie Diamond, Daniel C. Levine, and Bryan Perri, ACT of CT presents limited engagement runs of well-known Broadway musicals and plays, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers. ACT of CT was honored with 11 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards in 2018-2019, its inaugural season.


