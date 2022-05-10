A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut Announces 2022-2023 Season

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced their 2022-2023 line up of shows. The season will mark the theater's fifth season and will include the Golden-Age classic comedy GUYS AND DOLLS, the smash hit jukebox musical ROCK OF AGES, and the breathtaking Tony Award winning THE SECRET GARDEN!

ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine says, "This is going to be such an incredible season at ACT of CT and I can't wait for our audiences to see what we have in store for them with our upcoming GUYS AND DOLLS, ROCK OF AGES, and THE SECRET GARDEN. These are three of my favorites and I can't think of a better selection of shows to include in our fifth season here at ACT of CT!"

ACT of CT's 2022-2023 Season Includes:

GUYS AND DOLLS

October 27 - November 20, 2022

A Musical Fable of Broadway

Based on a Story and Characters of Damon Runyon

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Abe Burrows & Jo Swerling

If you THINK you know GUYS AND DOLLS, think again! In typical ACT of CT fashion, this GUYS AND DOLLS will be unlike any other production of the show that you have ever seen before! Directed by ACT of CT's Artistic Director (and director of such ACT of CT hits as Mamma Mia, Evita, Godspell, and Jesus Christ Superstar) Daniel C. Levine, this Golden-Age classic musical comedy promises to be a smash hit! Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, GUYS AND DOLLS follows the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings: a high-rolling gambler and a puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and a crap game manager who is anything but. With its score of unforgettable songs including "Luck Be a Lady", "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat", and "I've Never Been In Love Before", ACT of CT's sultry production of GUYS AND DOLLS will be all Aces!

ROCK OF AGES

February 23 - March 19, 2023

Book by Chris D'Arienzo

Arrangements and Orchestrations by Ethan Popp

Did someone say "1980's"?!?!? ROCK OF AGES takes you back to the time of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! This five-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway hit will transport you back to a simpler time - 1987! Featuring 80's rock hits like "We Built This City", "We're Not Gonna Take It", "Here I Go Again," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot", "Sister Christian", "Every Rose Has Its Thorn", and "Don't Stop Believin", ROCK OF AGES is a non-stop party that will have you rock and rollin' all night long!! (or at least until the curtain goes down...). ROCK OF AGES takes place on Hollywood's Sunset Strip and follows Stacee Jaxx, aspiring rock star Drew, and small-town girl Sherri, as developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip (and themselves) before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister (and more) hold the answer! You DON'T want to miss ROCK OF AGES at ACT of CT! It's gonna be "totally tubular dude"!

THE SECRET GARDEN

May 18 - June 11, 2023

Book and Lyrics by Marsha Norman

Music by Lucy Simon

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett

This enchanting Tony Award-winning musical (based on the famous 1911 novel) possesses one of the most glorious scores ever to hit Broadway. THE SECRET GARDEN is a family friendly, yet extremely sophisticated production which tells the story of eleven-year-old Mary Lennox, orphaned in India, and her return to Yorkshire to live with her reclusive uncle Archibald and his son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons Mary with haunting melodies and the spirits from her past who guide her through her new life. ACT of CT's production of THE SECRET GARDEN is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the 2022/2023 season. Don't miss the musical that Time Magazine called "elegant and entrancing...the best American musical of the Broadway season."

2022-2023 Season Subscriptions are now available for purchase. Visit actofct.org to purchase and to view all of the exclusive Subscriber benefits. Subscriber benefits include: First choice of dates and seats; exclusive savings on tickets, at theater concession and ACT of CT merchandise; complimentary exchanges; concierge box office support and advance notification of special events such as our one-night-only Broadway Unplugged series, and more!