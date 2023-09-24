Wright State Theatre to Present THE LIAR Beginning This Week

Wright State Theatre will present a riotous farce THE LIAR adapted by contemporary comic playwright, David Ives from Pierre Corneille's play Le Menteur, as its first play of the 2023-2024 season, running September 29-October 8. This “scintillating comic romp” will have audiences rolling with rhymed laughter at mistaken identity, wily servants, foolish masters and complicated romance. It is the perfect way to start the Fall Theatre season.

Associate Professor and director Josh Aaron McCabe says about THE LIAR, “I can imagine that, upon hearing of a play entitled The Liar being produced in 2023, you may have pondered an array of topics that this story could be a commentary on. (Perhaps you thought: “Do I really want to see a political play this weekend?”) Or maybe you googled it and discovered that it is a translation of a play written by Pierre Corneille dating back to the 1600s entitled Le Menteur. (And then perhaps the political play option was suddenly sounding better to you…) Fear not. Playwright David Ives wittily calls this a 'Translaptation: a translation with a heavy dose of adaptation'. As I am not a writer, I simply call it: a delightfully fun escape.”

McCabe is an Associate Professor of Acting in the School of Fine and Performing Arts as well as a professional actor. He was most recently seen at Human Race Theatre Company in BARBEQUE by Robert O'Hara to close HRTC's 2022-2023 season.

The Liar marks McCabe's Festival Playhouse debut having directed notable productions in the Herbst Studio Theatre (The Laramie Project and Circle Mirror Transformation in the last two seasons). When asked about working on this project, Mr. McCabe said, “It's a joy to be a part of a rehearsal process where we inevitably end up laughing as we work. Creating a production is always demanding for everyone involved- the work can be tedious during the long hours that go into the days, evenings and weekends. But when that same show is also inviting us to use our imaginations and laugh together- it becomes much easier to go to work. It also helps to have an incredibly dedicated company of actors, stage managers, designers, creative and production teams!“

The Liar features scenic design by guest artist Michael Brewer, costume design by Instructor Zoe Still, Lighting Design by student Alexander Markley, Sound Design by James Dunlap, and Dialect Work by Professor Deborah Thomas.

Translator/Adaptor David Ives is an American playwright, screenwriter, and novelist. He is perhaps best known for his comic one-act plays. In 1997, The New York Times referred to him as the “maestro of the short form”. Ives has also written dramatic plays, narrative stories, screenplays and has adapted French 17th and 18th-century classical comedies as well as 33 musicals for New York City's Encores! Series.

The Liar runs from September 29 through October 8 in Wright State University's Festival Playhouse (Creative Arts Center).

Tickets can be purchased at the link below.