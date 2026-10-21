Wagnalls Community Theater Presents Come From Away: When The World Stood Still, Kindness Took Center Stage

NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Wagnalls Community Theater, located at The Wagnalls Memorial Library in Lithopolis, Ohio, is presenting Come From Away, directed by Matthew DeCarlo-Boyd, from November 6-8 and November 13-15, 2026. The production features an ensemble cast of 17 from across Central Ohio.

Come From Away is based on the incredible true events that just happened to take place at the same time and a few days after the devastating events of September 11, 2001 on American soil. The production tells the story of Gander, Newfoundland, that unexpectedly hosted nearly 7,000 stranded travelers when 38 commercial flights were forced to divert to the Gander Airport. Despite culture clashes and language barriers, Gander residents welcomed their unexpected guests with open arms, music, and generous hospitality, which proved that compassion and kindness can unite us as a global family. Created by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this globally acclaimed musical earned seven Tony nominations and won top honors worldwide, including the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical.

'When you look at Come From Away, you see a reflection of our own community,' said Wagnalls Community Theater producer Chris Hughes. 'It shows how an ordinary town with an extraordinary heart can change lives through simple acts of kindness. Bringing this powerful musical to Wagnalls is our way of celebrating that neighborly spirit and reminding everyone of what humanity can achieve when we open our doors to one another.'

Performance & Ticket Information

Dates & Times: November 6–8 & 13–15, 2026, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM, Sunday at 2:30 PM, doors open ½ hour before performance time.

Venue: Historic Wagnalls Memorial Library, 150 E. Columbus St., Lithopolis, OH 43136

Tickets: $17 General Admission, $15 Seniors (60+) & Students

Tickets can be purchased online at https://wct.ludus.com/200517138 or at the door prior to each performance, subject to availability. Advance tickets are strongly encouraged.

About Wagnalls Community Theater

Operating in partnership with The Wagnalls Memorial in Lithopolis, Ohio, Wagnalls Community Theater brings all-ages live theater, creative education, and hands-on community engagement to the historic Wagnalls Memorial auditorium. WCT is dedicated to building an inclusive, thriving theater home open to all.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 11 Hrs 07 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone