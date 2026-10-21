Wagnalls Community Theater Presents Come From Away: When The World Stood Still, Kindness Took Center Stage
The acclaimed musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein tells the true story of Gander, Newfoundland's response to stranded travelers.
Wagnalls Community Theater, located at The Wagnalls Memorial Library in Lithopolis, Ohio, is presenting Come From Away, directed by Matthew DeCarlo-Boyd, from November 6-8 and November 13-15, 2026. The production features an ensemble cast of 17 from across Central Ohio.
Come From Away is based on the incredible true events that just happened to take place at the same time and a few days after the devastating events of September 11, 2001 on American soil. The production tells the story of Gander, Newfoundland, that unexpectedly hosted nearly 7,000 stranded travelers when 38 commercial flights were forced to divert to the Gander Airport. Despite culture clashes and language barriers, Gander residents welcomed their unexpected guests with open arms, music, and generous hospitality, which proved that compassion and kindness can unite us as a global family. Created by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this globally acclaimed musical earned seven Tony nominations and won top honors worldwide, including the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical.
'When you look at Come From Away, you see a reflection of our own community,' said Wagnalls Community Theater producer Chris Hughes. 'It shows how an ordinary town with an extraordinary heart can change lives through simple acts of kindness. Bringing this powerful musical to Wagnalls is our way of celebrating that neighborly spirit and reminding everyone of what humanity can achieve when we open our doors to one another.'
Performance & Ticket Information
Dates & Times: November 6–8 & 13–15, 2026, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM, Sunday at 2:30 PM, doors open ½ hour before performance time.
Venue: Historic Wagnalls Memorial Library, 150 E. Columbus St., Lithopolis, OH 43136
Tickets: $17 General Admission, $15 Seniors (60+) & Students
Tickets can be purchased online at https://wct.ludus.com/200517138 or at the door prior to each performance, subject to availability. Advance tickets are strongly encouraged.
About Wagnalls Community Theater
Operating in partnership with The Wagnalls Memorial in Lithopolis, Ohio, Wagnalls Community Theater brings all-ages live theater, creative education, and hands-on community engagement to the historic Wagnalls Memorial auditorium. WCT is dedicated to building an inclusive, thriving theater home open to all.
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