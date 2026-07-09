Photos: First look at New Albany Youth Theatre’s Disney’s DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
Disney’s Descendants: The Musical will run from July 10 - 12, 2026
Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films!
Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?
Book By Nick Blaemire, Additional lyrics by Nick Blaemire, Music Adaptations, Vocal and Incidental Arrangements by Madeline Smith, Orchestrations and Music Produced by Matthew Tischler. Directed by Jonathan Augustine Collura.
New Albany Youth Theatre will present Disney’s Descendants: The Musical to be performed 7/10/26 – 7pm, 7/11/26 – 2pm & 7pm, 7/12/26 – 2pm at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://newalbanyyouththeatre.org/
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
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