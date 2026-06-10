BLADE RUNNER LIVE is Coming to CAPA's Palace Theatre

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Experience Ridley Scott's cult classic, Blade Runner, on a vast HD screen while Vangelis's iconic, synthesizer-led score is performed live in sync with the film by The Avex Ensemble. This multi-Academy Award-nominated film is presented in its 2007 Final Cut edition, offering a unique cinematic and musical experience.

CAPA welcomes Blade Runner Live to the Palace Theatre stage Tuesday, November 10, at 7:30 pm.

In this stylish noir thriller set in a dystopian future, former police officer Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is pulled back into duty as a Replicant Hunter after four bioengineered beings escape from an off-world colony and return to Earth. Tasked with eliminating them, Deckard's mission grows increasingly complex when he crosses paths with Rachel (Sean Young), a Replicant who believes she's human, raising questions of identity, emotion, and what it truly means to be alive.

Vangelis' legendary score, anchored by the expressive synthesized sound, redefined what electronic music could do in cinema. His use of sweeping synthesizers and atmospheric textures created a haunting soundscape that became inseparable from the film's emotional and visual identity. More than four decades later, its influence on film scoring and electronic music remains undeniable.

Tickets, which start at $34.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 12, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre, online, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

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