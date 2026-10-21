THE FINAL ACT Haunted House to Open at The Avalon Theatre
The Marysville cultural arts center will convert its historic 1930s cinema into a multi-sensory horror experience.
This weekend, the boundary between cinematic fiction and reality will be violently erased as The Avalon Theatre unleashes its highly anticipated, immersive haunted house experience, The Final Act.
Running from Friday, October 23 through Sunday, October 25, 2026, this multi-sensory psychological nightmare transforms Marysville's historic 1930s cinema into a twisted, live-action horror film where the guests become the helpless stars
The experience begins the moment brave souls step up to the antique outdoor ticket booth, instantly stripping away the safety of the modern world. Once inside, patrons must navigate a claustrophobic labyrinth of shifting walls, blinding projection lights, and long-forgotten spaces. The experience flips traditional theatre dynamics on its head: guests are forced onto the main stage under blinding spotlights, leaving them completely exposed to the "ghosts" lurking in the pitch-black auditorium rows.
"We wanted to create an experience that honors the rich, vintage aesthetic of our historic theater while delivering an absolute adrenaline rush," said Ryan Bowie the Executive Director of the cultural arts center. "From a manic projectionist cutting film in a blinding light beam upstairs to unhinged entities hidden behind shifting spandex 'living walls' in the corridors, every detail is engineered to build intense psychological tension before delivering unforgettable, theatrical jump-scares."
Event Details:
- Dates: Friday, October 23 - Sunday, October 25, 2026
- Hours: 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM nightly
- Location: The Avalon Theatre, Uptown Marysville, OH
- Admission: $10 per person
Due to the intense, localized nature of the scares and the specialized layout of the historic spaces, entries are strictly timed. Group slots are limited to maintain the high-quality, claustrophobic atmosphere of the tour. Attendees are highly encouraged to log onto the official website ahead of time to secure their entry time slot.
For more information and to view safety warnings regarding the use of intense strobe lighting and atmospheric fog, or to reserve your timed entry tickets, please visit the official event page on The Avalon Theatre Website. theavalontheatre.org/specialevents
About The Avalon Theatre:
Located in the heart of Uptown Marysville, Ohio, at 121 S. Main St. The Avalon Theatre is a historic cultural arts center dedicated to bringing community-driven performances, classic cinema, and premier live entertainment to the region.
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