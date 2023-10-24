Review: THE SLEEPWALKER OF HOLSTENWALL at Columbus Children's Theatre

Francis, two suitors vying the hand of Jane, eventually find their way into the tent of Dr. Caligari.

Caligari introduces the audience to Cesare (the uber creepy Matthew Phillips), a sleepwalker who in his state of semi-consciousness can tell the future. Caligari tries to engage the audience in asking Cesare questions before Alan summons the courage to ask, “When will I die?”

The question starts off an eerie chain of events. The audience then follows the characters through the foggy streets of Holstenwall with its prison, its homes, and of course, its asylum.

A colorful cast of characters help suspend the state of disbelief as the theatergoers become immersed with the action. Baker, Miller, and King make an interesting love triangle. King and Baker play off each other well as friendly romantic rivals while Miller flirts with both.

Uhlman and Phillips are diabolically mesmerizing as Caligari and Cesare. Uhlman has mastered the villain’s laugh and menacing mannerisms while Phillips’ zombie-like demeanor is haunting.

The remaining three players, Brooklyn Grace (Head Nurse), Megan Lear (Dr. Olsen) and Duncan McKennie (Detective Wiene) play key roles in the hour-long interactive play. Grace casts a stoic, yet imposing shadow who lays out the rules for the audience at the beginning of the show. Lear and McKennie add their own twists to the story as they direct the action.

If there was a knock against THE SLEEPWALKER OF HOLSTENWALL, it would be a lack of engagement of its theatergoers, at least on opening night. However, Mallios and Joslyn’s vision of taking a detached audience and placing into a haunting world of make believe created a show that no one could sleepwalk through.

Photo Credit: Kyle Long Photography.