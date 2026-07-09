Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s BEING SEEN

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First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s BEING SEEN

7/07/2026

Evolution Theatre Company presents Being Seen from July 9 - 18, 2026.

https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

This captivating tour de force comedy looks at making a fresh start. An actor answers a cryptic audition notice from a highly acclaimed director and finds themselves navigating an outlandish creative process. This fast-paced comedy with a dark underbelly explores profound questions about ambition, vulnerability and the cost of chasing a dream.

By Richard Gustin. Directed by Aaron Mendoza. Featuring Lawrence Todd Taylor and Mark P. Schwamberber.

Performances run July 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 & 18, at 7:30pm, July 12, at 2:00pm, at The Shedd Stage in the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave., Columbus, OH 43215. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss