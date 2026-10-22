Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company’s GASLIGHT

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Set in 1880s London, Gaslight follows Bella Manningham, whose husband Jack seems determined to convince her she is losing her mind. Each night the gaslights dim and footsteps echo from the sealed-off upper floor. When a visiting detective arrives with a theory about the house’s dark past, Bella must decide whom to believe. Steven Dietz’s taut adaptation of Patrick Hamilton’s 1939 thriller is the play that gave the world the word “gaslighting.”

Adapted by Steven Dietz, from Patrick Hamilton’s 1939 play. The Cast: Kelly Lauth, Aaron Moreland, Bruce Jacklin, Maureen Browning, Sydney Orrison.

Performances are Friday & Saturday Oct. 23 - Nov. 21, Cash Bar: 6:30 PM | Doors Open: 7:00 PM, Matinee show Saturday April 25, Doors Open: 11:30 AM at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/entertainment

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 07 Hrs 29 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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