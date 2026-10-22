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Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company’s GASLIGHT

Gaslight will run from Oct. 23 - Nov. 21, 2026

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Set in 1880s London, Gaslight follows Bella Manningham, whose husband Jack seems determined to convince her she is losing her mind. Each night the gaslights dim and footsteps echo from the sealed-off upper floor. When a visiting detective arrives with a theory about the house’s dark past, Bella must decide whom to believe. Steven Dietz’s taut adaptation of Patrick Hamilton’s 1939 thriller is the play that gave the world the word “gaslighting.” 

Adapted by Steven Dietz, from Patrick Hamilton’s 1939 play.  The Cast: Kelly Lauth, Aaron Moreland, Bruce Jacklin, Maureen Browning, Sydney Orrison.

Performances are Friday & Saturday Oct. 23 - Nov. 21, Cash Bar: 6:30 PM | Doors Open: 7:00 PM, Matinee show Saturday April 25, Doors Open: 11:30 AM  at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main  St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/entertainment 

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Patrick Doss

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