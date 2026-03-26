Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble’s VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE

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Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike from March 26 - 29, 2026

Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

Written by Christopher Durang. Director - Douglas C Schaffer. Stage Manager - Josiah Idley. Featuring: Weston McAloney as Vanya, Beth Nuzum Cronenweth as Sonia, Joyce Patrone as Masha, Danny Yeager as Spike, Anita McFarren Rhynes as Cassandra, and Ashton Marie Brammer as Nina.

Performances are March 26, 27, 28, 2026 @ 8:00pm, March 29, 2026 @ 3:00pm, at the Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://pacecolumbus.com

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss