Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's VAN GOGH'S IN THE ATTIC

The Facebook Effect is co-produced with Abbey Theater of Dublin and Original Productions Theatre

By: Apr. 04, 2024
A world premiere, break-neck comedy by Irish playwright and Abbey Theater favorite Sean Cooney set on the south coast of Ireland in the 1980s. Feral MacAdoo, suffering from a dissociative fugue after a bombing attack in Dublin, now believes he is the painter Vincent Van Gogh. A local priest, Father Brady, and Fritzi, son-in-law of the woman of the house, are wanted gunrunners and forgers. Vincent paints a series of self-portraits, which the two men use in one of their schemes. Mrs. Barnacle, the matron of the house and no one’s fool, calls the local press and claims she’s found a lost Van Gogh in the attic. Hilarity ensues!

By Sean Cooney, Directed by Joe Bishara, Cast: Mrs. Mary Barnacle - Dayton Edward Willison, Erin - Grace Emmenegger-Conrad, Vincent Van Gogh/Fergal MacAdoo - Phil Cunningham, Father Patrick Brady - Niko Carter, Fritzi - Scott Douglas Wilson, Nora - Alyssa Ryan.

Performances run April 5 - 6, 11 - 13 at 7:00 pm and April 7 & 14 at 2:00 pm at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017.  Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or https://www.optheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Mike Shafer

