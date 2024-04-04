Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's VAN GOGH'S IN THE ATTIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A world premiere, break-neck comedy by Irish playwright and Abbey Theater favorite Sean Cooney set on the south coast of Ireland in the 1980s. Feral MacAdoo, suffering from a dissociative fugue after a bombing attack in Dublin, now believes he is the painter Vincent Van Gogh. A local priest, Father Brady, and Fritzi, son-in-law of the woman of the house, are wanted gunrunners and forgers. Vincent paints a series of self-portraits, which the two men use in one of their schemes. Mrs. Barnacle, the matron of the house and no one’s fool, calls the local press and claims she’s found a lost Van Gogh in the attic. Hilarity ensues!

​By Sean Cooney, Directed by Joe Bishara, Cast: Mrs. Mary Barnacle - Dayton Edward Willison, Erin - Grace Emmenegger-Conrad, Vincent Van Gogh/Fergal MacAdoo - Phil Cunningham, Father Patrick Brady - Niko Carter, Fritzi - Scott Douglas Wilson, Nora - Alyssa Ryan.

Performances run April 5 - 6, 11 - 13 at 7:00 pm and April 7 & 14 at 2:00 pm at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or https://www.optheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Mike Shafer