Photos: First look at OOHS Orangelight Productions' MEAN GIRLS: HS VERSION

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Book by Tina Fey, Music by Jeff Richmond, Lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Based on the Paramount film Mean Girls. Director of Theater - Cathy Swain-Abrams.

Performances run March 19, 20, 21 at 7pm and March 22 at 2pm at Olentangy Orange High School, 2840 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center, OH 43035. For tickets visit: https://orangelightproductions.ludus.com/index.php

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer