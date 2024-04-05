Photos: First look at Gallery Players' THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence—their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief. Each day of these two dark years, Anne’s voice shines through: “When I write I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death!”

Play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, Directed by Bill Goodsmith Cast: Anne Frank - Ashley Winer, Edith Frank - Alex Seifert, Otto Frank - Winter Mead, Margot Frank - Valentina Vergamini, Mr. Van Daan - Phillip Wells, Mrs. Van Daan - Raia Hirsch, Peter Van Daan - Asa Leininger, Miep - Taylor Oberschlake, Mr. Dussell - Scott Willis, Mr. Kraler - Richard Wilson.

Performances run Sunday 4/7/24 @ 2:00pm, Thursday 4/11 @ 7:00pm, Sunday 4/14 @ 2:00pm & 7:00pm Thursday 4/18 @ 7:00pm, Sunday 4/ 21 @ 2:00pm at Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/annefrank/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Mike Shafer