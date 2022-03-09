Original Productions Theatre Presents Regional Premiere Production CATSPAW

Original Productions Theatre (OPT) will present the regional premiere production of "Catspaw," written by Columbus-based playwright Cory Skurdal. The in-person production will be performed March 17-20 and March 24-27, 2022. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students, seniors and matinees (March 20 and 27 at 2PM). All performances are available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

Wealthy and controlling Barbara Shepard has gone missing. Barbara's son, Richard, thinks his stepfather, Peter, knows more than he is telling. Richard's sister, Lindy, isn't sure who she should trust. Barbara's best friend, Alice, keeps popping in and out at the most inconvenient times. And now someone's brought a gun to the party.

"We are honored to collaborate with Original Productions Theatre to present "Catspaw" in its Ohio premiere," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "This production has been completely conceived by a team of Central Ohio artists and provides ample action, drama, and suspense - a perfect way to begin the spring season."

The cast of "Catspaw" is as follows:

William Darby IV (Richard)

Ollie Worden (Lindy)

Jaimie Schwartz (Peter)

Josie Merkle (Alice)

Playwright Cory Skurdal says, "Catspaw is a suspense play about a missing woman, the four people dearest to her in all the world who must certainly want her found, and potentially deadly cat-and-mouse games that play out in an isolated old house on Cape Cod."

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov and follow the Abbey Theater on Facebook and YouTube.

Cory Skurdal (Playwright - Catspaw) has written 25 plays. His first, "Catspaw," won the Jewel Box Theatre Playwriting award and was produced in Oklahoma City in 2001. In 2014 Cory was awarded the CATCO/Greater Columbus Arts Council Playwriting Fellowship for his play "Sticks and Stones." In 2020 the Greater Columbus Arts Council awarded him a marketing grant. Cory's plays have been produced at Evolution Theatre Company, CATCO, and MadLab. Cory is a member of the Dramatists Guild, and his plays are available through the New Play Exchange (NPX). Website: coryskurdal.com. Cory thanks his partner, Bob, for his continued love, support, and encouragement.

Joe Bishara (Director) has worked on over 200 theatrical productions at theatres across the United States as an award-winning actor, director, educator, and producer. He is the Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin (Abbey Theater of Dublin), founder and Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre, and the Creative Consultant for Evolution Theatre Company. Joe is a frequent guest clinician/director/instructor/lecturer for arts organizations, theatres and educational institutions across Ohio. He is a proud graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA) and an associate member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).