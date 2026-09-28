ORDINARY WOMAN to Premiere at Davidson Theatre
The musical drama will bring together BalletMet dancers, actors, singers and a live quintet at the Davidson Theatre in Columbus.
BalletMet, CAPA and European producer ODD Continent will come together to present the world premiere of Ordinary Woman at the Davidson Theatre Nov. 20-22. The new musical drama will reimagine Grammy-winner Sheryl Crow's most powerful songs while following an emotional story of two sisters.
Made in Columbus by a local creative team, Ordinary Woman will bring together actors, singers, a BalletMet company dancer, and BalletMet 2 dancers. A live on-stage quintet will give new life to some of Crow's most powerful songs, from 'Steve McQueen' to 'Strong Enough.'
'Ordinary Woman is a powerful collaboration that brings together music, drama and ballet to tell a deeply human story,' said Remi Wörtmeyer, artistic director of BalletMet. 'We're excited to introduce this new work to Columbus audiences and invite them to experience the timeless music of Sheryl Crow through a new lens.'
Ordinary Woman will follow two estranged sisters, Abilene and Rosalyn, as they are forced back together by environmental and social unrest. Because of this, they must reconcile conflicting memories of the past while confronting the fragile nature of freedom and the hidden toll of postpartum depression.
Tickets for Ordinary Woman are now on sale, and the all-in price is $49.99. You can purchase all tickets online at www.CAPA.com or at the CAPA Ticket Center, 39 E. State St. To purchase tickets by phone, please call 614-469-0939.
ABOUT BALLETMET
Renowned for its versatility and innovative repertory, BalletMet ranks among the nation's largest ballet companies.
Since its inception in 1978, BalletMet has made the commission and performance of new works a core organizational priority, with more than 200 World Premieres and hundreds of Company Premieres performed throughout its history. BalletMet stages 60 to 70 performances each year at home and on tour. The company has toured 28 U.S. states and internationally to Russia, Poland, Egypt, Spain and Canada.
BalletMet's Academy has also been recognized as an institution of local and national stature. It offers hundreds of classes to roughly 1,000 students, ages 3 to 80+, each year. Dancers in its Student Division Trainee Programs gain invaluable experience, including the opportunity to dance on stage alongside the Company's professional dancers.
BalletMet's dance access and education programs serve nearly 25,000 people annually. These programs welcome schools and many other community groups to experience the joy of dance through opportunities, free programming and classes, complimentary tickets and student scholarships. BalletMet offers Discover Dance scholarships each year to talented youth, many from underserved groups, who could not otherwise participate in dance training.
For more information, visit www.BalletMet.org.
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