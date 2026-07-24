A CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION with Jim Brickman to Come to Columbus

NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. Sign Up

Piano sensation Jim Brickman returns to Columbus in 2026 with his holiday show “A Christmas Celebration” in the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) at 7:30 pm Friday, December 18.

Tickets, which start at $32.50, go on sale Friday, July 24, at 10 am, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

There is a distinct reason why Jim Brickman's holiday tour continues to captivate crowds year after year: his unparalleled, genuine chemistry with the audience. In this spectacular production, Brickman masterfully transforms the theater into a magical winter wonderland, seamlessly weaving together his own chart-topping romantic hits—like "Valentine," "Your Love," and "The Gift"—with a vibrant tapestry of timeless holiday classics and seasonal favorites.

“The holidays are entirely about connection, nostalgia, and bringing the people you love together,” says Brickman. “This show is designed to feel like a warm holiday homecoming, packed with the music that has soundtracked our lives, a lot of laughter, and that unique holiday magic we all look forward to all year long."”

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning two Grammy nominations, four RIAA certified Gold records, and a staggering 30 Number One hits on the Billboard charts. As an iconic songwriter, his massive crossover hits have been recorded by superstars across genres, establishing him as a definitive voice in contemporary acoustic and adult-contemporary music.

Don't Miss a Columbus News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming