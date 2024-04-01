KIMBERLY AKIMBO, & JULIET, And More Announced for Broadway In Columbus 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA have announced the 2024-2025 Season, headlined by the return of the Musical Revolution HAMILTON in July of 2025. The season, which marks the 10th anniversary of PNC as series sponsor for Broadway in Columbus, features five Columbus premieres.

“We're excited to bring another great season of the best of Broadway to Columbus. Five Columbus premieres, an appealing cross-section of shows, the return of Hamilton… we look forward to bringing this season to Columbus for our subscribers and all the Broadway fans,” Chad Whittington, CAPA President and CEO, said.

The season wanna be starting in September with MJ, the story of one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Michael Jackson. The subscription season continues in early 2025 with the return of the high-flying musical in a new adaptation, Peter Pan, in January and the side-splitting and hit-filled & Juliet, a hilarious new musical that flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. The dazzling Broadway revival of Funny Girl, featuring one of the greatest scores written for the stage, follows in March 2025, with A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical telling the uplifting, true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon in April. The season continues with 2023 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo, a “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker) about 16-year-old Kimberly navigating family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush… and possible felony charges. The iconic HAMILTON closes the season in July 2025.

Season Options include the return of THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, in October 2024; and the heartwarming holiday classic Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in December 2024.

“For 10 years, PNC's presenting sponsorship of PNC Broadway in Columbus has helped our local team deliver on our commitment to spur economic development and enrich our communities,” said Mary Auch, PNC regional president for Columbus. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration to build upon the success and enthusiasm for this series.”

“We're pleased to mark the 10th anniversary of our relationship with PNC as season sponsor. They have been and continue to be a valued partner in supporting the arts and making it possible for CAPA to bring world-class productions to Columbus,” Whittington said.

Season tickets for the 2024-2025 PNC Broadway in Columbus season are currently available only to existing subscribers for renewal. New subscription tickets will go on sale May 28. A waitlist and more information are available at www.BroadwayinColumbus.com.

Prices for the 7-show season package (which includes MJ, Peter Pan, & Juliet, Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, Kimberly Akimbo, and Hamilton) range between $332.25-$1019.60 depending on seat location.

2024-2025 Season Shows

MJ

September 10-15, 2024

Ohio Theatre

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Columbus with MJ, the multi-Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. (Columbus premiere)

Peter Pan

January 14-19, 2025

Ohio Theatre

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in anew adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up,” and “Neverland.” Peter Pan embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

& Juliet

February 18-23, 2025

Ohio Theatre

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, this hilarious new musical flips the script of the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That's The Way It Is,” and “Can't Stop the Feeling!” — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it. (Columbus premiere)

Funny Girl

March 25-30, 2025

Ohio Theatre

Welcome to musical comedy heaven! The “vivacious and delightfully glitzy” (Vogue) Broadway revival features iconic songs, including “Don't Rain On My Parade,” “I'm the Greatest Star,” and “People.” Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice. As a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage, everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

A Beautiful Noise

April 22-27, 2025

Ohio Theatre

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, which tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting, true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America. (Columbus premiere)

Kimberly Akimbo

June 3-8, 2025

Ohio Theatre

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone. Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush… and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure. (Columbus premiere)

HAMILTON

July 8-20, 2025

Ohio Theatre

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. HAMILTON closes the season in July 2025 – a revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

2024-2025 Season Options

THE BOOK OF MORMON

October 8-13, 2024

Ohio Theatre

It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical. This hilarious musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. (Contains explicit language.)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

December 3-8, 2024

Palace Theatre

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs “You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and help remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season.