Interview: Leda Hoffmann of RIDE THE CYCLONE at Riffe Center Studio One

When she was living in Chicago eight years ago, Leda Hoffmann remembers getting a postcard from the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, encouraging patrons to see RIDE THE CYCLONE.

Hoffmann’s original thought was simple: “This show sounds weird.”

“I remember thinking, ‘What the heck is this show about?’” she said. “A couple of my friends started talking about it and we thought this is going to be so bizarre.”

Flash forward to the present and Hoffmann finds herself directing the Contemporary Theatre of Ohio’s version of the 90-minute musical. RIDE THE CYCLONE runs April 18-May 5 at Studio One in the Riffe Center (77 S. State Street in downtown Columbus).

Hoffmann flipped back and forth on whether she would go or not. A week into the run, she could hardly find a ticket.

“I fell in love with it,” Hoffmann said with a laugh. “It was just one of those things where you trust a friend who said it was great. We took a leap of faith and we were transported by this amazing thing.

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio show features Brian C. Gray (Karak), J’von Jones as (Ricky), Becky Keeshin (Ocean), Mackenzie Leland (Jane Doe), George Lorimer (Mischa), Shauna Marie (Constance) and Nicholas McInturff (Noel).

RIDE THE CYCLONE sounds like a mash-up of television shows GLEE and GHOSTS and the 2000 movie FINAL DESTINATION. Five members of the St. Cassian High School chamber choir are killed in a tragic rollercoaster accident. The Amazing Karnak, a mechanical fortune teller at the amusement park, tells the spirits only one of the Cyclone’s victims can make it back to the land of the living. Each person must convince Karnak of his or her worthiness to return.

Each student sing different genres of music, some funny and some poignant, before the Amazing Karnak makes his choice.

Hoffmann said the message of the show reflects the questions and concerns in a post-pandemic world.

“In a world of school shootings, COVID and all of the scary things out there, young adults are grappling with the concept of death,” Hoffmann said. “This super fun, weird, quirky musical asks us to think about what happens when lives are cut short. What did you leave behind? Did you live your life to the fullest?”

Hoffmann compared the musical, created by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, to SIX, the musical about the six wives of Henry the Eighth. Each character gets his or her moment in the spotlight.

According to Hoffmann, every person she has talked with walks away from the show with a different favorite character.

“It's just such an ensemble piece,” she said. “You're going to get a huge variety of music because of that. You've got a big 80's rock number, you've got an operatic number, you've got a show tune number.”

RIDE THE CYCLONE, the last show of the Contemporary Theatre of Ohio’s 2023-24 season, is the troupe’s only musical of the year.

Hoffmann believes the show will be the “most ambitious show we’ve ever done.”

“This show is going to be the connective tissue between this season and next year,” she said. “It’s a big, awesome celebration to close the season.”

Although the show debuted in 2008, it took hold with young people via TikTok and other forms of social media during the pandemic. Videos related to the musical have received over 19 million views on TikTok.

Hoffmann hopes RIDE THE CYCLONE will help younger people grow an appreciation for theater.

“It’s been fun talking with young folks who go, ‘Oh my gosh, RIDE THE CYCLONE’s my favorite show’ and they've never seen it live,” she said. “They've heard the music and have seen videos on TikTok. Finally, they get a chance to see this musical they love so much in person.”