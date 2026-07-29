Huntertones to Return to Columbus for Lincoln Theatre Show

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​CAPA will welcome Huntertones back to Columbus, where it all started, for an 8 pm Friday, October 9, show, celebrating and performing their new album, Transmission, in the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).

In parallel to full-group pursuits—appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and performing with Lawrence, Lake Street Dive, Louis Cato, Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter, and Cory Wong—Huntertones' horns operate both in the pocket and outside the box.

Demonstrating commitment to what's real, this outfit reaches new heights with Transmission, scheduled for release in August 2026. Playing on the power of communication and the beauty in polar opposites, and offering magnetic guest appearances from both Rachael Price and Kurt Elling, this album showcases a sophisticated, groove-friendly atmosphere. Another bold step forward, Transmission perfectly reflects Huntertones' boundary-breaking aesthetic.

The seeds for Huntertones were sown in Columbus, where saxophonist Dan White, trumpeter/sousaphone player Jon Lampley and trombonist/beatboxer Chris Ott bonded over their broad-minded musical tastes. With shared sensibilities leading White to spearhead the formation of a horns-and-rhythm group, they found an incubator for their outsized ambitions in now-legendary house party gigs on Hunter Avenue.

Moving to Brooklyn in 2014, they formalized their partnership as Huntertones, nodding to their initial street of dreams, and immediately started making waves. A self-titled EP, released in 2015, focused solely on original music and established the band's uniquely pliant brand of riffing and rhythmizing; Huntertones Live came the following year, documenting the magic draw of their concerts; and an emerging YouTube channel, showcasing deft arranging and performing chops through new compositions and mind-blowing cover mashups.

Crisscrossing the globe and collaborating with musicians in West Africa, South America and Europe during a series of U.S. State Department tours led to 2018's Passport—an intercontinental entry tapping into sounds and scenes from Zimbabwe, Togo, Egypt, and Ireland, among other locales. Demonstrating their remarkable ability to expand and absorb at will, that stylistically diverse statement saw White, Lampley, Ott, and the band's rhythmic core of guitarist Josh Hill, bassist Adam DeAscentis and drummer John Hubbell creating alongside a diverse cast of artists from around the world.

Concurrent to those many and varied full-group flights, Huntertones' horn section began to establish itself as a collaborative entity all its own. Still at the center of their universe, White, Lampley and Ott also began enhancing the sound of other singular acts. With a burgeoning reputation on the scene and appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where Lampley performed nightly as a member of house band The Great Big Joy Machine, longstanding connections were formed with the likes of contemporary soul purveyors Lawrence, acclaimed indie-pop outfit Lake Street Dive, multi-hyphenate marvel Louis Cato, jazz heavies Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter, and funk favorite Vulfpeck's Cory Wong.

Continuing to forge new frontiers as a complete unit, Huntertones tracked 2023's Engine Co. in a single room without isolation, ushering the music into the world through compelling videos highlighting close-quarter magic. Moving the opposite way for 2024's Motionation, the group raised the bar by using the studio as a springboard for creation.

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