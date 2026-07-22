Photos: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL TEEN EDITION at Victoria Players Children's Theater

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Welcome to the dazzling, scandalous, and all-that-jazz world of the Roaring Twenties! The Victoria Players Children's Theater is excited to present Chicago The Musical Teen Edition this weekend. This specially adapted version of the iconic Broadway musical brings all the legendary energy, satire, and unforgettable music and story by Bob Fosse, John Kander, and Fred Ebb to the stage, while making the performance accessible for audiences 13 and above.

The upcoming production features a stellar cast of 29 middle and high school students from across Central Ohio, starring Reese Brunner as the unforgettable Velma Kelly and Julia Paini bringing the vibrant Roxie Hart to life. They are joined by Nicholas Henwood, who steps into the smooth-talking role of Billy Flynn, and Dior LaRose as the commanding Matron Mama Morton. Rounding out this powerhouse ensemble, Branden Giesecke delivers a memorable performance as the overlooked Amos Hart, while Sonnie Hysell shines brightly as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago TE is directed by Jill Henwood. Assistant Direction by Carsyn Cox. Music Direction by Megan Hysell. Costume Design by Melissa Sponseller. Stage Mangement by Audrey Curry. Lighting Design by Issac Poe. Set Design by Ryan Westhoven and Props by Brooke Schrader. Sound Design by Sound of Victory Audio Services.

Performances will take place at the Liberty Union High School Auditorium, located at 500 W Washington St. in Baltimore, Ohio. The performance schedule includes Thursday, July 23 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 2:00 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Photo Credit: Amy Todd



The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition

The cast of Chicago The Musical Teen Edition



Photo Credit: Amy Todd

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